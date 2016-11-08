Mountain Bike: Cuyuna Lakes defends state title

The two squads, which practice with each other in the Cuyuna Recreation Area, also combined to secure four high individual finishes.

Samuel Elson, a senior at Pequot Lakes and a member of the Cuyuna Lakes team, retained his varsity boys individual state title. Elson won all five varsity races this season.

Noah Coughlin captured the Division II junior varsity state title. Cuyler Rono earned top honors in the DII sophomore class. Rono won all five of his events.

Austin Schroeder won the freshmen class for D2.

"The great part is that I see strong kids coming up in the middle school program as well, with some of those middle schoolers racing up a level or two and some even moving up to race at the varsity level," said Shaun Anderson, head coach of both programs. "We have a really great group of girls who are riding varsity, JV, and middle school levels, but we could certainly use more of them to continue our high standard of team scoring in the future, particularly at the middle school level.

"Overall, the coaching staff is just so proud of the whole team this year. They are vested in this team because they are having fun and seeing results. They have certainly worked hard to earn this recognition.

"Brandt Elson does a great job of putting a training plan together for every level of rider on our team and the kids and coaching staff work hard to create a strong team bond. Those two elements really create a strong team and a great experience for the kids."

Final Division 2 Standings

1-Cuyuna Lakes, 2-Southwest Mpls, 3-Crosby-Ironton, 4-Chanhassen, 5-Hutchinson, 6-Roseville Area Comp, 7-Winona Comp, 8-Mankato Comp, 9-Burnsville HS, 10-Highland Park Mendota Comp, 11-Moundsview Comp, 12-Bloomington Comp, 13-Eastview HS, 14-Eagan HS, 15-Lakeville South HS, 16-Champlin Park HS, 17-Alexandria Area Youth Cycling, 18-Lakeville North HS, 19-Rochester Comp, 20-Minneapolis South HS, 21-Chaska HS, 22-White Bear Lake HS, 23-Austin Area Comp, 24-Minneapolis Southside Comp, 25-Maple Grove HS, 26-Shakopee HS, 27-New Prague Comp, 28-Osseo Comp, 29-Duluth Comp, 30-Elk River Comp, 31-St. Paul Central, 32-Rosemount HS, 33-St. Croix Valley Comp, 34-St. Cloud Area Comp, 35-Orono HS, 36-Cannon Valley Comp, 37-Face to Face Academy, 38-Northwest Comp, 39-Apple Valley HS

Cuyuna Lakes and C-I Championship highlights

Boys Varsity (38 racers); 1-Samuel Elson, Pequot Lakes, 4-Braeden Anderson, Brainerd 19-Connor Rono, C-I, 26-Dale Yotter, C-I

Girls Varsity (19 racers); 11-Courtney Johnson, C-I, 13-Nikita Finnerty, C-I

Boys Junior Varsity D2 (78 racers); 1-Noah Coughlin, C-I

Girls Junior Varsity (24 racers); 7- Gracen Hardy, home school, Madeline Nierenhausen, home school

Boys Sophomore D2 (55 racers); 1-Cuyler Rono, C-I, 14-Caleb Wood, Brainerd, 15-Kaden Sheflo, Brainerd, 17-Mitchell Pontius, Home school

Boys Freshman D2 (63 racers); 1-Austin Schroeder, Brainerd, 2-Kaleb Bauer, C-I, 15-Joshua Yotter, C-I, 18-Trevor Hutchison, C-I

Girls Freshman (28 racers); 14-Naomi Strange, C-I

Boys Grade 8 (59 racers); 14-Jack Hennies, 26-Joseph Figliuzzi, 38-Cooper Anderson, 41-Briston Domino

Girls Grade 8 (18 racers); 4-Anna Coughlin

Boys Grade 7 (53 racers); 2-Lance Anderson, 6-Ben Gujer, 7-Evan Hutchison, 13-Nicholas Nierenhausen, 21-Henry Stephens, 22-Easton Maucieri