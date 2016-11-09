High School Volleyball: Russell MVP of Warriors

Most improved player was Lillee Hardee. Kealy Johnson received the Warrior Award. The Heart Award went to Avery Eckman. Sammy Moser received the MC Hammer Award.

Cara Helgeson ranked fifth in CLC set assists, eighth in serve percentage and received All-CLC honorable mention. Kaylee Johnson was fifth in the conference in digs and earned All-CLC honorable mention.

Gold academic all-state honors went to Jillian Ewald and Katie Jobe. The Warriors received gold academic all-state team honors.