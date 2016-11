Kylie Lange (left) has signed a NCAA national letter of intent to play softball for Minnesota State University at Moorhead, Jillian Ewald has signed a NCAA national letter of intent to play softball at St. Benedict and Julia Wallace has signed NCAA national letter of intent to swim at Minnesota State University Moorhead. The girls celebrated the event with a ceremony in the Brainerd High School Cafeteria Wednesday. (Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch