What: Class 2A state quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Jim Gotta Field, Moorhead High School

Barnesville head coach Bryan Strand gave the Pillager Huskies an impressive complement.

Prior to Friday's Class 2A state quarterfinal game between the two unbeaten powerhouses 7 p.m. at Moorhead High School, Strand said the Huskies reminded him a lot of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

DGF won the Section 8-3A title for the fourth straight season last week.

"(Pillager) runs the ball very well," said Strand. "They remind me a lot of DGF, which is a main power team. We did pretty well against them. They have very tight splits and DGF does the same exact thing. So our kids have seen it before so I don't think there's a whole lot of differences."

The problem for the Section 6-2A champion and No. 3-ranked Huskies is Barnesville, which was ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll, defeated DGF 22-21 during the regular season.

"I think we match up very well on size," Strand said. "We have a very good line on both sides of the ball and the best thing is we don't have very many guys who go both ways. We have one offensive lineman that plays on defense and he's actually a linebacker on defense. Otherwise we bring in a brand new four on the defensive side of the ball, which helps us, especially in the second half of games."

The Trojans' offensive line has paved the way for Brady Tweeton to rush for 1,593 yards and 24 touchdowns on just 132 carries (12.1 yards-per-carry average). Fullback Conner John has rushed for 713 yards and seven TDS on 89 carries (8.0). Brady Martz and Cole Tharaldson have combined to rush for 924 yards and 12 more TDs.

Caleb Stetz has helped keep Barnesville opponents honest by throwing for 557 yards and 10 touchdowns on 31-of-54 passing. The quarterback has not thrown an interception this season helping the Trojans to a plus 11 in turnovers (17 giveaways, 28 takeaways).

"They are a disciplined machine," said Pillager head coach Paul Peterson. "Their plays all look the same every single time and then they throw in little wrinkles. We need to be assignment-sound on defense and that's what we're doing there. Just making sure you do your one job. If you do your job and trust your teammate next to you, and play solid team defense, we'll be fine."

Barnesville's last state tournament appearance was in 2010 when it advanced to the Class 1A Prep Bowl before losing to New Ulm Cathedral 19-13 at the Metrodome. But in the last 10 years Barnesville has racked up a 90-19 record.

"I think they know if they play their game they can play with anybody," said Strand. "I don't think that we're overconfident. We've played some fairly good teams on our schedule. Our win against DGF, which is in the 3A tournament, was a huge win for us.

"They've put a lot of work into this. We practice twice a day during the playoffs. Our kids do a lot of film work. Just small things that give them a little bit of an advantage. It's really important to them and they put the work into it and hard work pays off."

And of course Pillager is working hard on its approach as well. For the Huskies, it's more about making sure they are at the top of their game.

"We're talking about the little things now," said Peterson. "We're talking about a step the wrong way or a missed block and just those little things that we noticed on film. That's what we've been working on (Monday and Tuesday).

"Those little things will be the difference. You can make those little mistakes against other teams during the regular season, but when you get to the playoffs you're playing the elite teams and you can't make those mistakes. We're still trying to get better at that."

Pillager is led by Ridge Hunstad and his 1,418 yards and 18 touchdowns on 140 carries. Fullback Eli Horn, who will play, but will wear a brace on his shoulder, has rushed for 391 yards and six TDs.

"We're going to try and keep them contained," said Strand. "They want to give the ball to (Ridge Hunstad). He's a very good tailback. They throw the ball well. I don't know if their fullback will be back for this game or not. The quarterback throws the ball fairly well when given time. We're hoping not to give him time. We don't blitz a ton, but when we do, like against Hawley, it was effective."

Pillager tight end Ryan Foehrenbacher has caught 21 passes for 295 yards and seven scores. Hunstad has 15 catches for 417 yards and five more scores.

Quarterback Josh Doss has thrown for 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions on 56-of-104 passing for 956 yards.

"There is a lot of excitement going on right now," said Peterson. "It's the first time for these kids, but they remember it happening when their older brothers or relatives did it. But this is all new and they don't know any better. They're just excited."