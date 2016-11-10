Foote outswam the field in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races to hold first place in each heading into the finals Saturday.

The top eight individuals and relays advance to the finals with places 9-16 qualifying for the consolation finals.

Joining Foote in the finals are all three Flyer relay teams and Rachel Josephson, fifth in the 50 freestyle.

Advancing to the consolation finals for Little Falls are Meghan Fritz, 13th in the 200 free and 11th in the 500 free; Christy Masog, 12th in the 200 individual medley and 13th in the 100 butterfly; Josephson, 10th in the 100 free; Annie Corbett, 12th in the 500 free and Hannah Jones, 15th in the 100 breaststroke.

The Little Falls 400 freestyle relay of Katie Corbett, Fritz, Masog and Foote is sitting fourth after the first day. Foote, Jones, Katie Corbett and Josephson are in fifth-place in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay with Jones, Rachel Pusc, Caitlin Gustafson and Masog is eighth.

The Section 6-1A diving prelims and semifinals begin 11 a.m. Saturday in Alexandria followed by the swim and dive finals at 3 p.m.

200 medley relay: 1-Sartell 1:52.93, 5-Little Falls (Alice Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett, Rachel Josephson) 1:59.10

200 freestyle: 1-Kali Sayovitz (SCTR) 1:58.64, 13-Meghan Fritz (LF) 2:07.08, 15-Annie Corbett (LF) 2:07.81

200 individual medley: 1-Heidi Lenarz (SART) 12-Christy Masog (LF) 2:25.446, 14-Savanna Slettom (LF) 2:30.00

50 freestyle: 1-Alice Foote (LF) 24.61, 5-Rachel Josephson (LF) 25.56

100 butterfly: 1-Lenarz (SART) 1:01.76, 13-Masog 1:08.08

100 freestyle: 1-Foote 53.06, 10-Josephson 56.99

500 freestyle: 1-Stephanie Rasmussen (MELR) 5:25.07, 11-Fritz 5:46.95, 12-A. Corbett 5:47.16

200 freestyle relay: 1-Sartell 1:42.36, 8-Little Falls (Jones, Rachel Pusc, Caitlin Gustafson, Masog)) 1:48.85

100 backstroke: 1-Anna Ellis (SART) 59.94

100 breaststroke: 1-Hannah Eklund (ALEX) 1:09.10, 15-Jones 1:15.01

400 freestyle relay: 1-Melrose 3:44.54, 4-Little Falls (K. Corbett, Fritz, Masog, Foote) 3:50.50

Next: Little Falls in Section 6-1A finals at Alexandria 11 a.m. Saturday.