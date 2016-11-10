Area Girls Hockey: Lightning girls drop season opener

Sam Gutzman assisted on both goals and Mackenzie Rickard was also credited with an assist on the second. Both goals came on power plays in the third period after the Lakers had taken a 6-0 lead.

Prior Lake 3 3 3—9

Northern Lakes 0 0 2—2

First period: PL-Katie Huntington 10:40; PL-Paige Pavlish (Taylor Thomas, Heather Olinger) 9:40; PL-Charlotte Huntington (K. Huntington) 2:42

Second period: K. Huntington (Kelly Gleason, Olinger) 8:03, PL-Abby Muller (Claire Hagen, K. Huntington) 5:49; PL-Thomas (Maddy Primeau) 5:18

Third period: NL-Caitlyn Gutzman (Sam Gutzman) ppg 9:39; NL-C. Gutzman (S. Gutzman, Mackenzie Rickard) ppg 9:01; PL-Thomas (Primeau) 7:35; PL-K. Huntington (Hagen, Muller) 4:20; PL-Olinger (Primeau) 1:11

Shots on goal: NL , Opponent

Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik; PL-Lindsay Lewison

Overall: NL 0-1. Next: Fergus Falls vs. Northern Lakes at Breezy Point 7 p.m. Monday.