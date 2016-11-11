Area Football: Pierz prepares to defend state title

What: Class 3A state quarterfinals

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Adamson Field, Brainerd High School

Leo Pohlkamp rarely needs to find extra incentive to motivate his team.

While he may not need it, the head coach of Class 3A's defending state champion Pierz Pioneers knows what might energize his team just a little bit more for Saturday's Class 3A state quarterfinal against the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Titans at 1 p.m. at Brainerd High School.

"If these guys can't get fired up to play in the (Minnesota) Vikings billion-dollar dome, then I don't know what it's going to take," Pohlkamp said. "It's a state playoff game, but you are playing for a chance to play there and I think our guys will be ready. I think if we play like we did last Friday (in the Section 5-3A final) we have a chance to win the game."

Pohlkamp would know as he's coached his team to four straight Class 3A state tournaments, including last year's title.

During the previous three trips, the only time Pierz hasn't advanced out of the quarterfinals was when it lost to Proctor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Proctor defeated GNK in the Section 7-3A final to return to state for the first time since 2011. This will be the sixth state trip for some form of the program. Greenway advanced in 2001 and Nashwauk-Keewatin advanced in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

"The kids are excited to be in the state tournament and they know everybody is good this time of year," said GNK head coach Bob Schwartz. "You have a little bit of a great tradition that we're playing against in Pierz, but you don't play against tradition, you play against the kids on the field. So I think our kids are approaching this the right way."

GNK outscored opponents 34.1 to 19.8 per game this season and are led by power back Spencer Potter, who has 1,454 yards and 15 TDs on 210 attempts. Benjamin Steel has added 436 yards and five scores and he's also the team's leading receiver with 42 catches for 688 yards and nine more scores.

"We'll get into the game and try and feel it out," said Schwartz. "Whatever the defense gives us, we're a pretty balanced team running and throwing the ball. We're comfortable doing either one.

"Spencer is one of those special backs that come around. He's being recruited by a couple Division II schools so he's a special player, but even more so than that he's our energy. He sets the tone for us. He's a great kid and a great leader."

Bay Zuehlke has 17 catches for 229 yards and five TDs.

Quarterback Michael Chupurdia has thrown for 985 yards and 17 TDs with just four interceptions.

"They've got some size and they're pretty good defensively," Pohlkamp said. "They really come off the ball pretty good and play good defense.

"Offensively, they do a lot of fullback lead type stuff, which we really haven't seen this year. They have some guys up front with some good size—250- and 260-pounders. We'll have our work cut out for us. We got film of them and they can throw the ball, but they like to play power football."

This is the 13th state trip for Pierz, which also won the state title in 2004. Class 3A's fourth-ranked Pioneers advanced with a 34-13 defeat of Mora Nov. 4.

"I think guys like Matt Kummet, who has been there before and played both ways last year, and guys like Lane (Girtz) and Brett (Kapsner), those three you could see them trying to get everyone fired up and ready to go (for the section final)," said Pohlkamp. "We played our best game (Nov. 4). The kids were just jacked up. That's what it takes in every game. We have so many new faces and you wonder if they can respond to that type of leadership and they did."

Pierz is led by the rushing of Girtz, who leads the team with 853 yards and 16 touchdowns despite missing a few games with injury. Second-leading rusher Derick Hall is out with a broken ankle, but Brandon Ortman filled in Nov. 4 and played well.

"Thank goodness. We walked off the field when we beat Mora and we walked off healthy," said Pohlkamp. "We'll be as healthy as we can be despite not having Derick Hall. He'll be missed, but (Brandon) Ortman was our quick guy and he really stepped up and we got him to the edge. He went for 170 yards and of course Girtz is always good and gets those tough yards. He went for 140 yards."

Preston Rocheleau has thrown for 621 yards and six TDs on 37-of-79 passing. His top target has been Ben Herold, who has 12 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Kummet has seven catches for 138 yards and two scores.

"They do a lot of things that concern you as a coach, but No. 1 is they don't make any mistakes," said Schwartz. "Whether it's blocking scheme or running the football, they just don't turn the ball over. They are just really, really solid at everything they do.

"Their team speed as well. They have a lot of team speed so that's something that we'll have to adjust to."

One key Pohlkamp would like to see is not having to play from behind.

"Mora was the fourth game in a row where we let the other team score first," he said. "We've been down four games in a row and we have to establish our running game. If we have to go to the air 30 times, then we're playing catch up and we're getting our butts handed to us.

"The line of scrimmage is really important and they do have three or four guys that are big and stout and they are tough. We still have to come off-tackle with it and try and get the edge. I think we have a little more quickness than they do."