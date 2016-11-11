The top eight individuals and relay teams in each event advance to the finals, while places 9-16 move on to the consolation finals.

Streiff swam to second in the 100-yard butterfly and sixth in the 50 freestyle. Julia Wallace was third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley and Tatge seventh in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free.

Streiff, Julia Wallace, Jamie Wallace and Kylie Lange swam a third-place time in the 200 medley relay, while Brainerd was fourth in the 200 free relay represented by Streiff, Jamie Wallace, Tatge and Madelynn Gibbons.

Julia Wallace, Gibbons, Tatge and Jacquilyn Rude have the Warriors in fifth place in the 400 free relay.

Also moving onto the finals in individual events are Jamie Wallace (eighth in the 100 free), Gibbons (seventh in the 200 free), Lange (sixth in the 100 breaststroke) and Gabby VanHorn (eighth in the 200 individual medley).

200 medley relay: 1-St. Michael Albertville 1:50.96; 3-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Kylie Lange, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace) 1:52.42

200 freestyle: 1-Rose Gallagher (MPGR) 1:58.29, 7-Madelynn Gibbons (BRD) 2:03.34, 8-Hannah Tatge (BRD) 2:04.26, 16-Jacquilyn Rude (BRD) 2:10.53

200 individual medley: 1-Katelin Winter (MRHD) 2:13.08, 4-Julia Wallace 2:17.76, 8-Gabby VanHorn (BRD) 2:22.58, 12-Sophie Exsted (BRD) 2:24.92

50 freestyle: 1-Beth Kelzer (ROG) 24.39, 6-Streiff 25.32, 13-Jamie Wallace 26.23

100 butterfly: 1-Emma Lezer (STMA) 58.70, 2-Streiff 59.53, 13-Tarin Skinner (BRD) 1:06.45

100 freestyle: 1-Kelzer (ROG) 53.38, 8-Jamie Wallace 56.74, 9-Gibbons 56.80, 12-Rude 58.33, 15-Isabelle Prozinski (BRD) 59.08

500 freestyle: 1-Gallagher (MPGR) 5:11.80, 7-Tatge 5:41.78, 14-Jenna Host (BRD) 5:57.42, 16-Madison Lund (BRD) 5:59.35

200 freestyle relay: 1-Maple Grove 1:43.18; 4-Brainerd (Streiff, Jamie Wallace, Tatge, Gibbons) 1:45.03

100 backstroke: 1-Amber Secrist (ROG) 58.75, 3-Julia Wallace 1:00.76, 11-Exsted 1:05.55, 16-Prozinski 1:07.44

100 breaststroke: 1-Lezer (STMA) 1:05.72, 6-Lange 1:12.01, 9-Gabby VanHorn 1:14.02, 14-Madison Holm (BRD) 1:17.10

400 freestyle relay: 1-Maple Grove 3:45.25; 5-Brainerd (Julia Wallace, Rude, Tatge, Gibbons) 4:03.77

Next: Brainerd in Section 8-2A finals at St. Cloud Tech 4 p.m. Saturday.