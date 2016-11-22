Arena tabbed as U.S. men's coach for second time

"When we considered the possible candidates to take over the men's national team at this time, Bruce was at the top of the list," U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a statement.

"His experience at the international level, understanding of the requirements needed to lead a team through World Cup qualifying, and proven ability to build a successful team were all aspects we felt were vital for the next coach. We all know Bruce will be fully committed to preparing the players for the next eight qualifying games and earning a berth to an eighth straight FIFA World Cup in Russia."

The United States got off on the wrong foot in the hexagonal round of World Cup qualifying, losing 2-1 at home to Mexico and 4-0 at Costa Rica. The club rests in the cellar of the six-team CONCACAF group on goal differential heading into the net set of matches in March, including a home game versus Honduras as well as a road tilt in Panama.

"Any time you get the opportunity to coach the national team it's an honor," Arena said in the statement. "I'm looking forward to working with a strong group of players that understand the challenge in front of them after the first two games of the Hex. Working as a team, I'm confident that we'll take the right steps forward to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia."

Arena won five national championships during his 19-year stay at the University of Virginia. He joined the D.C. United for the 1996 season, winning the first two MLS titles, a Supporters' Shield for producing the league's best record as well as the 1996 U.S. Open Cup before joining the U.S. national team for his first stint.

Arena joined the New York Red Bulls in 2006 following his dismissal from the U.S. national team, but was fired after the 2007 campaign. He signed with the Galaxy in 2008 and claimed three MLS Cups and two Supporters' Shields while winning league coach of the year in 2009 and 2011.

Under Klinsmann's watch, the U.S. team won the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup and advanced to the second round of the World Cup in 2014.

Klinsmann compiled a 55-27-16 record with the U.S. team. He previously coached Germany to a semifinal final finish at the 2006 World Cup and was a member of Germany's 1990 World Cup-winning squad.