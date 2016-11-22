High School Football: Prep Bowl championship games set

Tickets for championship games are $14 for adults and $9 for students. A two-day Prep Bowl Pass is available for $20. For more information, or to purchase tickets visit www.MSHSL.org/FanCentral.

In honor of a new Prep Bowl era at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota State High School League has special events planned. They include honoring Prep Bowl record holders during halftime of the Class 6A championship game Friday and recognizing state championship coaches at the half of the Class 5A championship game Saturday.

For more information on these events, please visit www.mshsl.org/prepbowl.

KSTC-45TV will broadcast all Prep Bowl championship games. The MSHSL will post results at www.mshsl.org. Follow the tournament on the MSHSL Facebook page and on Twitter at @MSHSL and at @MSHSLJohn.

Championship Games

Nine-Man

Nov. 25, 10 a.m.—Grand Meadow (13-0) vs. Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran (13-0)

Class 1A

Nov. 26, 10 a.m.—Rushford-Peterson (12-1) vs. Minneapolis North (12-0)

Class 2A

Nov. 25, 1 p.m.—Caledonia (13-0) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (11-1)

Class 3A

Nov. 26, 1 p.m.—Rochester Lourdes (12-0) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (12-0)

Class 4A

Nov. 25, 4 p.m.—Benilde-St. Margaret's (9-3) vs. Winona (11-1)

Class 5A

Nov. 26, 4 p.m.—Elk River (12-0) vs. Spring Lake Park (12-0)

Class 6A

Nov. 25, 7 p.m.—Totino-Grace (12-0) vs. Eden Prairie (11-1)