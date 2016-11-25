Boys Hockey: Section final is Warriors' goal

Brainerd returns two of its four top scorers in Matt Fischer and Jack Evans and four of its top defensemen including Mitch Andres. Fischer and Mitch Andres were all-conference players a year ago.

If the Warriors can get solid goaltending from newcomers James Engen or Colin Kleffman, both of whom played briefly last season, this could be Aus' most successful season at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Last season the Warriors finished second in the CLC, were the No. 3 seed in the section and were upset in the section quarterfinals by No. 6 Rogers. Brained finished 13-12-1.

--- --- ---

Brainerd Warriors

Head coach: Dave Aus, 17th year (3 at Brainerd, 14 at Blaine)

Record at Brainerd: 22-29-2 (.431)

2015-16 Brainerd record: 8-2-1 CLC, 13-12-1 overall

Captains: Mitch Andres, Matt Fischer

Assistant coaches: Dave Stengrim, Chico Resch (goalies), Kurt King, Tony Sarsland, Jim Jensen (JV)

--- --- ---

"I think we overachieved a little bit, to be honest, a year ago," Aus said. "With that said, bowing out (of the postseason) when we did was highly disappointing. That wasn't overachieving, that was underachieving. The onus is on us as coaches and the kids this year to battle through. I certainly think we will be seeded high enough to host a (section) home game."

The goal is to reach the section final.

"I feel comfortable that if we get to that point we will be just fine," Aus said. "We've got to have tremendous goaltending, but I have confidence in those two guys. We will need good leadership and not just from the coaches. A lot of that has to come from the players. We will try to give them everything we can to be successful.

"This is a hard-working group of kids and they're intelligent. A lot of them have a 3.0 grade-point average or better. ... Probably 14-15 of these guys are top-level students, which is the real reason we're here to begin with."

Brainerd opens Saturday at defending section champion Bemidji, which won the Class 2A state consolation championship last March and went 25-3-2. The Lumberjacks beat Brainerd twice by 6-4 scores during the 2015-16 regular season.

"We did a did good job rope-a-dopin with them a year ago," Aus said. "The reality is we should have beat them the first time and we certainly could have beaten them both times. I was really pleased with our kids a year ago. I don't think we had any business playing with (Bemidji) talent-wise. They were way more talented. "This year it's a different deal. Talent-wise we've closed the gap significantly. One difference this year is when you start out with (Bemidji) the first game, and you're not expecting it to be a totally different deal, it will be an eye-opener for some of our young guys, which is why it's good (to play Bemidji). That's why we're playing the best teams we can play."

Brainerd has added perennial state power Duluth East to a schedule that includes defending 1A state champion Hermantown and defending Section 7-2A champion Grand Rapids.

"Our schedule is very tough," Aus said. "That's good for us in the long run because all that really matters are your three section games. You could go 0-25, but as long as you win the last three (in the section) nothing else matters. That's certainly what we're working toward."

A position by position look at the Warriors:

Goal:

Engen, a senior, played 225 varsity minutes, compiling a 2-1-0 record, 3.84 goals-against average and .857 save percentage. Kleffman played 58 minutes with a 1-0-1 record, 4.37 GAA and .853 save percentage. Both impressed Aus in last weekend's scrimmage against White Bear Lake and St. Michael-Albertville.

"Those two have been exceptional the first week," he said. "Saturday both were very average against White Bear Lake. In the second (scrimmage), both were lights out against St. Michael.

"Both are going to get a chance. We'll see what happens. Once we get to Point A, we'll make a decision, but right now this is the way we're going."

Forward:

Fischer, who played in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League this fall, led the Warriors in scoring as a sophomore with 15 goals and 19 assists.

"Matt is just gifted in a whole lot of ways," Aus said. "He can play in a lot of situations. He's tough, but quick. He's really one of the best players I've had, and I had a lot of good ones in 20 years of doing this. He's probably in the upper third of guys I've had and have gone on to play elsewhere. He will have a good college career."

Evans scored 14 goals and added 17 assists as a sophomore in his first varsity season.

"Jack's more of a pure goal-scorer," Aus said. "He's got a lot of gifts, too. I've seen big improvement from him in his quickness and stride. Part of that is maturing, doing some lifting. Things like that have benefited him."

Aus has been impressed by sophomores Mason Kruse and Brady Anderson. Both are expected to make contributions in their first varsity seasons. Aus said Kruse already has made an official visit to North Dakota.

"He's the real deal," Aus said of Cruse. "The other guy who's kind of come out of nowhere is Brady Anderson. Probably more than any guy he's the one we've all been wowed by. Not that he's better than everybody, but he's made such big strides. He was a B2 Bantam two years ago. He's going to be one of our top guys. He's going to play a ton of minutes in all situations."

Aus said line combinations for Saturday's opener likely will be Fischer, Anderson and Will Lundstrom; Kruse, Evans and Luke Wiskow; Riley Andres centering Wyatt Andres and Riley Johnson; and Nate King centering a combination of Nick Karsnia, Justin Marthaler and Jared Erickson.

A year ago, Marthaler contributed three goals and five assists and Wiskow two goals and three assists.

Defense:

Aus said pairs for the opener will be Mitch Andres and Billy Kendall and Gavin Andres with Joe Klang. Luke Johnson will rotate with those four. Aus said freshman Westin Andres will see varsity competition at some point.

During his years at Blaine, Aus said he never had a defensive group with the quality this Warrior group brings to the table.

"Maybe I had a guy better than our best guy but depth-wise no," Aus said. "We have a really good group of six kids. And, to be honest, Tanner Larson may push at some point to play.

"We have good depth (on defense), just like our forwards. Our depth is going to be a strength. You don't want anyone to get hurt but, if guys get hurt, I feel we have a pretty good idea and a comfort level with what will happen."

Mitch Andres led Brainerd last season with 22 assists and added two goals. Kendall chipped in with two goals and three assists. Gavin Andres added three goals and six assists.

Coaching staff:

Additions include former Elk River head coach Tony Sarsland and former Minnesota Flying Aces head coach Jim Jensen. Sarsland will assist with the varsity, Jensen will coach the JV. Former JV coach Kurt King moves up to the varsity. Dave Stengrim and goalie coach Chico Resch return.

"Having Kurt join us is going to toughen us up," Aus said. "Tony has quite a background. His experience will be good for our coaches. I competed against him for years at Blaine and I always said he was the toughest guy I had to play against in terms of coaching. It's been fun to add him. We can all learn some things from him.

"We're looking forward to a great year. These kids are great kids. That makes life so much easier when they get along and like each other and certainly that's this group."

Warriors roster

• Seniors: Billy Kendall D, Justin Marthaler F, Mitch Andres D, Luke Wiskow F, James Engen G

• Juniors: Jared Marthaler D, Eli Sundquist F, Luke Johnson D, Nate King F, Tanner Larson D, Jack Evans F, Nick Karsnia F, Taylor George F, Jared Erickson F, Hunter Wicklund F, Matt Fischer F, Riley Johnson F, Deven Thorpe G, Colin Kleffman G

• Sophomores: Will Lundstrom F, Gavin Andres D, Wyatt Andres D, Mason Kruse F, Joe Klang D, Riley Andres F, Garret Gardiepy D, Brady Anderson F, Jack Olson F, Nick Hastings F, Ben Jones F, Jacob Mitchell G, Donovan Floyd D, Alex Voss F, Isaiah Boberg D, Noah Sundberg D

• Freshman: Westin Andres D

Warriors schedule

Nov 26, at Bemidji 3 p.m.

Dec 1, Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m.

Dec 3, Centennial 3 p.m.

Dec 6, at Sartell 7:15 p.m.

Dec 8, at Willmar 7:15 p.m.

Dec 13, Moorhead 7 p.m.

Dec 20, Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Dec 22, at Tech/Apollo 7:15 p.m.

Dec 23, at Grand Rapids 7:30 p.m.

Dec 27-28-29, at Duluth Marshall Tournament

Jan 6, Roseau 6 p.m.

Jan 7, Bloomington Jefferson 3 p.m.

Jan 17, at Moorhead 7:30 p.m.

Jan 19, Sartell 7:15 p.m.

Jan 20, Duluth East 7:30 p.m.

Jan 24, Bemidji 7:30 p.m.

Jan 26, at Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 p.m.

Jan 27, at Roseau 6 p.m.

Feb 2, at Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Feb 4, Buffalo 2 p.m.

Feb 7, Tech/Apollo 7:15 p.m.

Feb 9, River Lakes 7:15 p.m.

Feb 10, at Hermantown 7:30 p.m.