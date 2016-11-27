Search
    High School Football: Pillager heads All-Section 6-2A team

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Nov 27, 2016 at 11:38 p.m.

    The Section 6-2A champion Pillager Huskies landed six players on the All-Section 6-2A football team this season.

    Pillager selections include Josh Doss, QB/DB; Ryan Foehrenbacher, TE/DL; Eli Horn, RB/LB; Ridge Hunstad, RB/DB; Josh Lair, OL/DL; and Andy Putnam, FB/LB.

    Four Staples-Motley Cardinals made the team including Hunter Berggren, RB/DL; Alex Erpelding, OL/LB; Matt Miller, WR/S; and Trey Skeesick, DL/PL.

    Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on the team were Tyler Wheeler, OL/LB; and Jake Dykoff, QB/S.

    Other members of the all-section team:

    Ottertail Central: Austin Eckhoff, OL/LB; Ben Naddy, RB/LB; Eric VanErp, WR/DB; Dusty Olson, OL/DL; Tommy Seidel, OL/DL

    Breckenridge: Carson Yaggie, QB/DB; Stevin Lipp, WR/DB; Dawson Pederson, RB/LB; Hunter Lee, OL/DL

    Pelican Rapids: Donovan Young, RB; Oakley Kress, QB

    Long Prairie-Grey Eagle: Dain Holmquist, OL/DL; Matt Roe, RB/DB

    West Central Area: Jake Drechsel, RB/LB; Caden Fernholz, QB/DB

