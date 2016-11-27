High School Football: Pillager heads All-Section 6-2A team
The Section 6-2A champion Pillager Huskies landed six players on the All-Section 6-2A football team this season.
Pillager selections include Josh Doss, QB/DB; Ryan Foehrenbacher, TE/DL; Eli Horn, RB/LB; Ridge Hunstad, RB/DB; Josh Lair, OL/DL; and Andy Putnam, FB/LB.
Four Staples-Motley Cardinals made the team including Hunter Berggren, RB/DL; Alex Erpelding, OL/LB; Matt Miller, WR/S; and Trey Skeesick, DL/PL.
Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on the team were Tyler Wheeler, OL/LB; and Jake Dykoff, QB/S.
Other members of the all-section team:
Ottertail Central: Austin Eckhoff, OL/LB; Ben Naddy, RB/LB; Eric VanErp, WR/DB; Dusty Olson, OL/DL; Tommy Seidel, OL/DL
Breckenridge: Carson Yaggie, QB/DB; Stevin Lipp, WR/DB; Dawson Pederson, RB/LB; Hunter Lee, OL/DL
Pelican Rapids: Donovan Young, RB; Oakley Kress, QB
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle: Dain Holmquist, OL/DL; Matt Roe, RB/DB
West Central Area: Jake Drechsel, RB/LB; Caden Fernholz, QB/DB