High School Football: Pillager heads All-Section 6-2A team

Four Staples-Motley Cardinals made the team including Hunter Berggren, RB/DL; Alex Erpelding, OL/LB; Matt Miller, WR/S; and Trey Skeesick, DL/PL.

Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on the team were Tyler Wheeler, OL/LB; and Jake Dykoff, QB/S.

Other members of the all-section team:

Ottertail Central: Austin Eckhoff, OL/LB; Ben Naddy, RB/LB; Eric VanErp, WR/DB; Dusty Olson, OL/DL; Tommy Seidel, OL/DL

Breckenridge: Carson Yaggie, QB/DB; Stevin Lipp, WR/DB; Dawson Pederson, RB/LB; Hunter Lee, OL/DL

Pelican Rapids: Donovan Young, RB; Oakley Kress, QB

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle: Dain Holmquist, OL/DL; Matt Roe, RB/DB

West Central Area: Jake Drechsel, RB/LB; Caden Fernholz, QB/DB