High School Football: PR-B puts 4 players on All-Section 6-1A team
Four Pine River-Backus Tiger seniors were named to the All-Section 6-1A football team this season.
They include lineman Joe Davidson, running back/linebacker Mitchell Wynn, wide receiver/defensive back Trey Burgoyne and tight end/defensive end Devyn Richards.
Other members of the all-section team:
Browerville: Bryce Irsfeld, 12, QB/LB; Dalton Butler, 11, HB/LB; Matthew May, 12, E/DB;
Brenden Emery, 12, DB; Nate Petermeier, 11, C/DT; Jordan Gorder, 11
Parkers Prairie: Andrew Johnson, 12, RB/LB; Austin Koep, 11, RB/LB; Ross Ruckheim, 11, E/DE; Derek Sudbeck, 11, LB; Travis Yohnke, 10, WR/DT
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley: Mathew Koring, 12, C/DL; Ben Hed, 12, WR/DB; Kevin Smith, 12, QB; Jack Naugle, 12, FB/LB
Lake Park-Audubon: Mitchell Hall, 12, WR/DB; Carter Raaen, 11, RB/LB
New York Mills: Aaron Arno, 12, QB/S; Nick Hendrickx, 12, RB/CB