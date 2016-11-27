Area Boys Hockey: Flyers drop season opener
HIBBING—Ben Sowada scored the only Little Falls goal as the Flyers fell to the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 4-1 Friday.
Justin Pekula made 22 saves for the Flyers in their season opener.
Hibbing/Chisholm 1 0 3—4
Little Falls 0 1 0—1
First period: H-Jarrett Lee (Tristan Birdsall) 11:15
Second period: LF-Ben Sowada Goal (Bryce Dedomines, Trenton Axel) 4:17
Third period: H-Lee Goal (Alex Seppala, Zach DeBoom) 1:50; H-DeBoom (Riley Versich, Lee) ppg 9:29; H-Dylan Mattson Goal (DeBoom, Lee) ppg 15:18
Shots on goal: LF 18, H 26
Goalies: LF-Justin Pekula (22 saves); H-Paxton Kriske (17 saves)
Overall: LF 0-1-0. Next: Alexandria at Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.