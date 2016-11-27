Other goals for the Blue Devils were by Gabby Olson, Abby Ecker and Mikayla Olson. Mackenzie Och stopped 13 of 14 shots in goal for PC which will play the second game of the tournament Jan. 30 since one of the four teams had to withdraw from the tournament Saturday.

Austin 0 0 1—1

Prairie Centre 4 2 1—7

First period: PC-Abby Ecker 3:01; PC-Kenzie Christianson 12:54; PC-Gabby Olson (Ecker) 13:07; PC-Christianson (Kylee Hopp, Mikayla Woods) 15:55.

Second period: PC-Mikayla Olson 4:15; PC-Hopp 14:42.

Third period: PC-Hopp (Mikayla Olson) 6:55; A-Jordan McCormack (Myia Hoium) 16:55

Shots on goal: PC 24, A 14

Goalies: PC-Mackenzie Och (13 saves); H-Faith Sayles (17 saves)

Overall: PC 1-1-0. Next: Prairie Centre at Mound-Westonka 7 p.m. Tuesday.