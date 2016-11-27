Captains: Kylee Heurung, Hanna Degen, Ashley Huber

Assistant coaches: Dylan Knipple, Greg Gearey, Wade Haapajoki, Jolene Owen

When Kylee Heurung graduates at the end of this school year, she will go down as one of the best players in Brainerd Warriors history.

During her junior season, she became the sixth Warrior girl to surpass 1,000 career points. However, there is one thing she has not accomplished—a Section 8-4A playoff victory.

And if Heurung and the Warriors hope to accomplish that feat in a talent-packed section, other key players will have to broaden their roles.

"I think she does know how good she is, but only because she puts in so much work," said Warriors head coach Troy Nelson. "The time that she's put in on her own, with her dad, at our practices, during the summer and during the season and playing AAU, it shows.

"We've spent time with the girls about how it's a process and we need to be one cohesive team if we're going to be successful this year and to take that next step. We all know that Kylee gets a ton of attention from the other team. The more players we have stepping up to score the more attention that's going to pull off of her and get her some more open shots and that's what we want."

Last season, Heurung led the Warriors with 23.5 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. She shot 39.2 percent from the field and 86.7 percent from the line. She added 40 assists (1.5 per game), 13 blocked shots and 77 steals (3.0).

Junior Ashley Huber is a three-year starter and one of only eight players who were unanimous All-Central Lakes Conference selections. She averaged 8.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game. She shot 42.7 percent from the field and 65.6 percent from the line.

"She absolutely loves basketball and she's been working hard to take her game to the next level," Nelson said of Huber. "We've challenged her to step up defensively and she has accepted that challenge and is working hard to do that. She's a great ball-handler that other teams need to prepare for. She has a great ability to get to the rim, but she's also a good shooter. She'll play more of the wing for us this year, kind of like she did as a freshman, but she'll also play the point for us."

Cara Helgeson will again provide muscle in the middle. The junior forward corralled 5.1 rebounds per game to go with 8.6 points and 1.1 steals. She shot 52.6 percent from the field.

"She's one of our best competitors," Nelson said. "She does all the little things that we need in order to be successful. She's always asked to defend one of the best post players from the other team and she takes that challenge and does a great job.

"One thing I don't think people really notice is she is a great passer. We're going to try to involve her more at the high post area because of that. She also does a great job of setting screens and getting players open and herself open."

Those first three girls are all 5-foot-8 to 5-10 as are most of the players on the roster. A lack of height was the Achilles heel of last year's team that finished 14-12 but was seeded seventh in the section playoffs. Height will be a factor again.

"The lack of height really hurts us on the defensive end," said Nelson. "The obvious—it's hard to defend a big post. Then the part that doesn't come out is rebounding, just that bigger person there being able to grab rebounds. We have really stressed our defense.

"If it was my choice, we would play all man-to-man, but with our lack of height, it forces us to play more zone. I think a year of getting to know each other as players and understanding who is good at what—I think our zones will be better this year."

Regan McElfresh will be getting a change of scenery. Nelson hopes to move the speedy junior out on the wing to utilize her quickness. That means juniors Lillee Hardee (5-9) and Maddi Barnett (6-0) will play even bigger roles in the paint.

"Lillee has great length and she's a good shooter and she's continued to improve defensively," said Nelson. "She does need to take the next step defensively and we're going to really need her to rebound for us. She played all year last year.

"Maddi is our tallest player and gained valuable experience playing junior varsity last year and we're going to ask her to defend opposing post players. When we need size out there, she has the best size on our team. She does have a really nice mid-range shot, too."

Senior Hanna Degen and junior Lexi Roby will look to increase their scoring. Nelson is hoping to appoint Roby, who was solid at creating favorable tempo shifts for the Warriors last year, to play more of the point this season.

Degen averaged 3.6 points and 0.8 assists last year. Roby tallied 5.6 points. 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals a game.

"Lexi has been working on her shot and she looks good," Nelson said. "She's an attacker. She likes to get to the rim. She likes to pull in defenders and find open players. Her and Hanna are the two we ask to defend the other team's best perimeter players and we play a lot of good perimeter players. Those two do a great job.

"This summer Hanna worked on becoming more skilled and you can tell. She's one of those kids that wants to win more than anything. We're looking for her to be a good rebounder too. She has a knack for getting to the rim and rebounding."

Aside from Heurung, the most versatile player in the Warriors' lineup is sophomore Courtney Russell. She averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman, but is coming off a breakout volleyball season. Plus, she has the length and athletic ability to man the paint and the skills to play the point.

"She is so versatile that we can ask her to play multiple positions for us," said Nelson. "She's going to play forward. She's also one of our point guards. She's a very good defender and we're going to look to her to be one of our top rebounders, also. She handles the ball real well and she's a good passer, plus she's a competitor just like all of them."

It's that competitive nature Nelson hopes carries the Warriors deep into the playoffs.

"This is the most optimistic I have been because almost every player that played major minutes from last year is back," Nelson said. "We had a great summer. These kids put in a lot of time. Players who probably didn't play as much as they would have liked last year put in more time on basketball and improved their dribbling and shooting.

"We have a bunch of competitors. We're not very big, but we're going to come out and compete and we have great competitors on our team."

Warriors roster

Seniors: Kylee Heurung (guard), Hanna Degen (guard)

Juniors: Lillee Hardee (forward), Kimmy Tall (guard), Ashley Huber (guard), Lexi Roby (guard), Cara Helgeson (forward), Regan McElfresh (guard), Emma Grunenwald (guard), Maddi Barnett (center)

Sophomores: Ellie Peabody (guard), Courtney Russell (forward)

Warriors schedule

Nov. 29, at Moorhead 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1, at Monticello 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 2, vs. Fergus Falls 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 5, at St. Francis 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 8, at Rocori 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13, at Sartell 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15, vs. Rogers 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17, vs. Cambridge-Isanti 3 p.m.

Dec. 20, vs. St. Cloud Tech 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22, vs. Buffalo 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 3, at Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 6, vs. Alexandria 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12, at Willmar 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13, at St. Cloud Apollo 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17, vs. Sauk Rapids 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Fergus Falls 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21, vs. Bemidji 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 26, vs. Rocori 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31, vs. Sartell 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2, vs. Moorhead 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9, at St. Cloud Tech 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14, vs. Willmar 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16, at Little Falls 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, at Alexandria 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21, vs. St. Cloud Apollo 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23, at Sauk Rapids 7:30 p.m.