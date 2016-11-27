High School Football: Former All-Stars invited to Showcase

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association is planning a social event as part of the 44th annual All-Star Football Game now known as the Minnesota Football Showcase.

All-Star alumni planning to attend are asked to RSVP Dave Giles at david_giles@uhc.com or dtkgiles@yahoo.com or by calling Giles at 651-274-9359. Alumni may also contact Brainerd Warriors coach Ron Stolski at 218-820-4742.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for students ages 13-17. Students under 12 will be admitted free.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.MSHSL.org/FanCentral.