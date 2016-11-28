Captains: Caitlin Stark, Jaelyn Kappes, Jaelyn King, Millie Klefsaas

Assistant coaches: Tessa Poorker, Bodie Brooks

Seth Helland returns to his second year as head Brainerd Warriors coach, and lucky for him, he returns to his entire roster, too.

Not a single athlete graduated from last year's squad, which finished 6-3 overall, placed fourth in the Central Lakes Conference and fourth in the Section 8-2A meets.

With the first year out of the way for both the coaching staff and the athletes, there seems to be an optimistic energy in the Warriors practice room.

"I think, along with the kids, we all feel pretty comfortable," said Helland. "This is how our system works, and even last year, we went up over two points over our team average and we want to continue to improve on that. I couldn't have asked for a better two weeks to start this season. There is just a good healthy competitiveness in the air. These kids are turning into little fighters. They seem a little tougher. They're growing up a bit and it's just a good healthy vibe right now. I am very optimistic."

One of the top fighters for the Warriors the last few years has been Millie Klefsaas. The Staples-Motley senior returns as the defending Section 8-2A champion on beam with her winning score of 9.425. She was also second in the all-around, fourth on floor, fourth on vault and ninth on bars.

Klefsaas woke up with strep throat the morning of the state meet and placed 27th on vault, 29th on beam and 31st in the all-around after not being able to compete on the floor and beam.

"Knowing her, I know she's determined to get back," said Helland. "It's not even something we've actually talked about. It's just the kind of kid that she is. She's just naturally driven. She hasn't dwelled on it and she's just so naturally driven. It shows in her athletics and even in her academics. She's just an awesome kid. We're just trying to have a good healthy senior year. We're looking for clean routines from her. We're not adding anything new."

The best thing that could have happened to the Warriors' program was Hannah Dahlberg qualifying for the state meet. She finished fourth on bars in the section meet and placed 25th at state. But Helland is hoping Dahlberg is a trailblazer.

"That was a cool surprise for her to make it on bars," Helland said. "Knowing that, it should spark her confidence a little bit. It will be fun to see how she competes this year.

"It was an exciting surprise for us. I think it's cool for the team to see as well. Sometimes it's good to go into the section meet without too many expectations and if you just go out and do the best you can, anything can happen. It was cool to see her go and prove to the rest of the girls that anything is possible."

Jaelyn Kappes is a returning All-Central Lakes Conference vaulter, while Jaelyn King earned an honorable mention finish on floor.

King placed seventh on vault at the section meet with a 9.2. She was 21st on beam and 10th on the floor.

Kappes scored a 13th-place 8.975 on vault at sections. She was 33rd on bars.

"With Jaelyn, Jaelyn and Millie, those three are really the glue that holds this thing together," said Helland. "Those are our varsity kids. Our most consistent competitors. Everything works around those three and they are looking better than ever. They're really excited about their senior year and the whole team works around those three in terms of the varsity. Then we fill in the gaps from there."

Also back from the Warriors' section team that placed fourth are Kianna Christensen, who finished 16th on vault and 13th on bars, and freshman Eden Worden, who placed 10th on vault.

"I see Kianna's role expanding from last year," Helland said. "She worked really hard in the offseason and it's really showing. I really see her on more events for varsity. She could be a big key player for us.

"Morgan Visser will be a really strong varsity competitor for us. She's going to be one, she's dealing with some injury stuff right now, but she could be a huge factor for us. Jocelyn Polansky also looks better than ever. She's really starting to find her own.

"We do have those eighth graders that are sneaking in and creating a competitive atmosphere. It's fun. It's a good atmosphere.

"We have a lot of depth. Our lineups are going to change every meet. That's a part of how I work as a coach. You want to try things and see how things work. Plus, you want to give kids a chance. That's the biggest thing."

Visser was Brainerd's No. 2 beam performer at sections. She scored a 9.0 to finish seventh. Megan Ostendorf was 18th on beam with Brooke Jones finishing 22nd.

Polansky was 22nd on floor, Ellie Selisker finished 25th and Abby Doran was 31st.

"The goal is to always win section and go to state," Helland said. "That's a given. And now with St. Cloud Tech winning state last year, which was super exciting, now with them winning it just makes us have to work even harder to beat them. It's good for the kids to have a big goal to shoot for. To beat someone like them would be pretty amazing. And now with these seniors, they're going to give everything they have. This team will give everything they have."

Brainerd hosts Tech Dec. 20.

Warrior roster

Seniors: Caitlin Stark, Jaelyn Kappes, Jaelyn King, Millie Klefsaas

Juniors: Alexis Cheek, Hannah Dahlberg, Kianna Christensen, Megan Ostendorf, Molly Selisker, Morgan Visser

Sophomores: Abby Doran, Jaycie Gowens , Jocelyn Polansky

Freshmen: Brooklyn Jones, Eden Worden, Elizabeth Selisker, Marissa Gower

Eighth graders: Abbie Abramson, Ella Hannah, Kenna Smith, Maddy Sedlachek, Olivia Stirewalt

Warriors schedule

Dec. 8, at Alexandria 6 p.m.

Dec. 13, Bemidji 6 p.m.

Dec. 17, Warrior Invitational 11 a.m.

Dec. 20, St. Cloud Tech 6 p.m.

Jan. 5, at Sartell 6 p.m.

Jan 13 at Fergus Falls 6 p.m.

Jan. 19, Sauk Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 21, at Park Invitational 11 a.m.

Jan. 26, at St. Cloud Apollo 6 p.m.

Feb. 2, Willmar 6 p.m.

Feb. 11, at Central Lakes Conference Championship at Fergus Falls 1 p.m.

Feb. 18, at Section 8-2A meet at Bemidji Noon

Feb. 24-25, State meet at University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion