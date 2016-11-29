Area Boys Basketball: Hornets open season with win
BUFFALO—Nick Christensen recorded 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Lake Region Christian Hornets who doubled up Foundation Christian 52-26 in their season opener Tuesday.
Tyler Ogren added 14 points and 11 steals for the Hornets, while Nik Speliopoulos grabbed 10 rebounds.
Foundation Christian 13 13—26
Lake Region 20 32—52
LAKE REGION
Tommy Thompson 4, Carson Moore 2, Nick Christensen 16, Tyler Ogren 14, Eli Richter 6, Daniel Kientzle 2, Nik Speliopoulos 4, Jonas Boelter 4. FG 22-75 (29 percent), FT 5-13 (39 percent). 3-point 3-24 (13 percent). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 1-0. Next: host Chisago 7:30 p.m. Friday.