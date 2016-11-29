Dance Team: Brainerd kicks season off right

A second place in jazz handed the Warriors 15 team points to start the season, which lands them in a tie with St. Cloud Tech for first in the early going of the season.

"We've had about three years in a row of not winning our conference and it was tough on the kids because they work so hard," said Warriors head coach Cindy Clough. "It's fun to get a win out of the gate. We were second in jazz and we were excited about that, too, because we knew we weren't going to be as clean as we needed to be. However, we were cleaner than we anticipated. Our last turns were a little off so we'll keep cleaning the routine, but we feel we have room to grow and get better. Our routine is more solid than normal.

Brainerd's junior varsity also won the kick, helping gain momentum for the next conference performance Dec. 16.

Team scores,

Jazz: 1-St. Cloud Tech 6, 2-Brainerd 7.5, 3-Sauk Rapids 8

Kick: 1-Brainerd 4, 2-St. Cloud Tech 7, 3-Sartell 9, 4-Sauk Rapids 12

Next: Aitkin, Pierz at Brainerd Invitational 10:30 a.m. Saturday.