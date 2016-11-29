Girls Basketball: Big second half leads Spuds over Warriors

Heuring tallied 15 of her points in the first half as Brainerd built a 35-34 lead at the break, only to be outscored 49-21 in the second half.

Lexi Roby added 12 points for the Warriors.

"It was a game of runs in the first half and we finished the first half strong with a one-point lead," said Brainerd head coach Troy Nelson. "We struggled taking care of the ball in the second half and the game got away from us.

"We will look to have a great practice tomorrow and look to rebound on Thursday (at Monticello)."

Moorhead 34 49—83

Brainerd 35 21—56

MOORHEAD

Carissa Amundson 3, Megan Haugo 5, Sam Haiby 35, Ayana Blythe 3, Samantha Hulst 5, Brooke Tonsfeldt 19, Madeline Etter 1, Brook Carney 2, Beth Hulst 5. FG 31-76 (41 percent), FT 14-20 (70 percent). 3-point 7-20 (35 percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 9, Lillee Hardee 2, Kylee Heurung 18, Ashley Huber 3, Lexi Roby 12, Cara Helgeson 2, Regan McElfresh 5, Courtney Russell 5. FG 19-54 (35 percent), FT 11-15 (73 percent). 3-point 7-14 (50 percent). Overall: 0-1. Next: at Monticello 7:30 p.m. Thursday.