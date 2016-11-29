Search
    Area Girls Hockey: Late goal dooms Lightning

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Nov 29, 2016 at 11:17 p.m.

    Willmar 4, Northern Lakes 3

    WILLMAR—Sam Gutzman, Sydney Tietz and Alyssa Koslowski netted goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 4-3 non-conference loss to the Willmar Cardinals Tuesday.

    Koslowski's goal tied the score 3-3 at 9:51 of the third period, but Willmar responded with a power-play goal by Bailey Olson with 2:08 left to play.

    Goalie Chaia Tulenchik stopped 34 shots for the Lightning, who were outshot 38-36.

    Alexa Holm was credited with two assists and Michala Stangle one.

    Willmar 2 1 1—4

    Northern Lakes 0 1 2—3

    First period: W-Mya Monson 3:14; W-Mya Monson (Bailey Olson) 9:48

    Second period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Alexa Holm) 6:54; W-Hannah Kobiena (Riley Schneider, Natalie Amon) 10:53

    Third period: NL-Sydney Tietz (Michala Stangle) 3:56; NL-Alyssa Koslowski (Alexa Holm) 9:51; W-Olson (Natasha Turrubiates, Kobienia) ppg 14:52

    Shots on goal: NL 26, W 38

    Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (34 saves); W-Bryton Carlson (23 saves)

    Overall: NL 1-5. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Minnehaha United at Minneapolis 4 p.m. Saturday.

    Princeton 8, Northern Lakes 1

    PRINCETON—Sydney Tietz tallied the only goal for the Northern lakes Lightning with an assist from Elli Saxerud in an 8-1 non-conference loss to Princeton/Big Lake/Becker Monday.

    Goalie Chaia Tulenchik recorded 21 saves for the Lightning who were outshot 29-19.

    Princeton BL/B 2 2 4—8

    Northern Lakes 1 0 0—1

    First period: NL-Sidney Tietz (Elli Saxerud) 8:37

    Shots on goal: NL 19, P 29

    Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (21 saves); P-Kara Schramel (18 saves)

    Overall: NL 1-4. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Minnehaha United at Minneapolis 4 p.m. Saturday.

