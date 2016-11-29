Area Girls Hockey: Late goal dooms Lightning
Willmar 4, Northern Lakes 3
WILLMAR—Sam Gutzman, Sydney Tietz and Alyssa Koslowski netted goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 4-3 non-conference loss to the Willmar Cardinals Tuesday.
Koslowski's goal tied the score 3-3 at 9:51 of the third period, but Willmar responded with a power-play goal by Bailey Olson with 2:08 left to play.
Goalie Chaia Tulenchik stopped 34 shots for the Lightning, who were outshot 38-36.
Alexa Holm was credited with two assists and Michala Stangle one.
Willmar 2 1 1—4
Northern Lakes 0 1 2—3
First period: W-Mya Monson 3:14; W-Mya Monson (Bailey Olson) 9:48
Second period: NL-Sam Gutzman (Alexa Holm) 6:54; W-Hannah Kobiena (Riley Schneider, Natalie Amon) 10:53
Third period: NL-Sydney Tietz (Michala Stangle) 3:56; NL-Alyssa Koslowski (Alexa Holm) 9:51; W-Olson (Natasha Turrubiates, Kobienia) ppg 14:52
Shots on goal: NL 26, W 38
Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (34 saves); W-Bryton Carlson (23 saves)
Overall: NL 1-5. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Minnehaha United at Minneapolis 4 p.m. Saturday.
Princeton 8, Northern Lakes 1
PRINCETON—Sydney Tietz tallied the only goal for the Northern lakes Lightning with an assist from Elli Saxerud in an 8-1 non-conference loss to Princeton/Big Lake/Becker Monday.
Goalie Chaia Tulenchik recorded 21 saves for the Lightning who were outshot 29-19.
Princeton BL/B 2 2 4—8
Northern Lakes 1 0 0—1
First period: NL-Sidney Tietz (Elli Saxerud) 8:37
Shots on goal: NL 19, P 29
Goalies: NL-Chaia Tulenchik (21 saves); P-Kara Schramel (18 saves)
Overall: NL 1-4. Next: Northern Lakes vs. Minnehaha United at Minneapolis 4 p.m. Saturday.