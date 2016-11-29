Area Boys Hockey: Phillips' hat trick leads W-DC

W-DC's Jake Dykhoff and Preston Warren both collected one goal and one assist.

Breckenridge 1 1 1—3

Wadena-DC 0 2 3—5

First period: BW-Isaac Wohlers (Carson Hought, Hunter Rittenour) 0:50

Second period: WDC-Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren, Bryce Cooper) 11:10, BW-Jase Jensen ppg 4:30, WDC-Preston Warren (Josh Daigneault) shg 2:58

Third period: WDC-Max Phillips (Dykhoff) 15:19, WDC-Phillips shg 8:38, BW-Jensen (Wohlers) 0:57, WDC-Phillips 0:48

Goalies: WDC- Noah Stevens (21 saves); BW- Tucker Barth (30 saves)

Overall: WDC 1-0. Next: WDC vs. Ely/Northeast Range at Ely 2 p.m. Saturday.

Alexandria 9, Little Falls 3

ALEXANDRIA—Jack Westlund, Remington Retka and Ben Sowada each had a goal and an assist for the Little Falls Flyers in a 9-3 non-conference loss to the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday.

Landon Johnson also picked up an assist for the Flyers.

Little Falls was outshot 25-22 with Justin Pekula stopping 13 of 19 shots over the first two periods for the Flyers and Jay Strack three of six in the third.

Alexandria 2 4 3—9

Little Falls 0 2 1—3

First period: A-Mack Strong (Ben Doherty, Jack Powell) 1:38; A-Powell (Doherty, Jack Westlund) 7:57

Second period: A-Strong (Powell, Doherty) 5:45; A-Nic VanOrsdel (Powell) 10:44; A-Westlund 14:46; LF-Remington Retka 15:26; LF-Bryce DeDomines (Ben Sowada, Retka) ppg 16:44; A-Strong (Westlund)

Third period: A-Westlund (Doherty, Strong) ppg 4:38; A-Westlund (Strong) 8:29; A-Micah Christenson (Powell) 11:00; LF-Sowada (Landon Johnson 12:30

Shots on goal: LF 22, A 25

Goalies: LF-Justin Pekula (13 saves), Jay Strack (3 saves); A-Jackson Boline (19 saves)

Overall: LF 0-2. Next: Little Falls at International Falls 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Northern Lakes 4, Prairie Centre 1

BREEZY POINT—Max Tangen scored two goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 4-1 Mid-State Conference win over the Prairie Centre North Stars Tuesday.

NL's Josh Maucieri added one goal and three assists. Wyatt Kokesh accumulated three assists. Brett Reed compiled one goal and one assist and goalie Jaeger Reed recorded 16 saves.

Prairie Centre 1 0 0—1

Northern Lakes 2 2 0—4

First period: PC-Isaac Cebulla (Petr Erhart) 3:54, NL-Max Tangen (Josh Maucieri, Wyatt Kokesh) ppg 6:20, NL-Brett Reed (Maucieri) shg 14:59

Second period: NL-Tangen (Maucieri, Kokesh) shg 13:52, NL-Maucieri (Reed, Kokesh) 15:40

Shots on goal: NL 22 16 7 - 45, PC 3 7 7 - 17

Goalies: NL- Jaeger Reed (16 saves); PC- Jesson Gould (41 saves)

Conference: NL 1-0. Overall: NL 1-0. Next: Northern Lakes at Breckenridge/Wahpeton 7 p.m. Thursday.