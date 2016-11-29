Area Girls Basketball: Wolhowe, Cards pick off W-DC

Casey Volkmann recorded 14 points for the Wolverines.

Wadena-Deer Creek 15 40

Staples-Motley 54 69

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Bel Snyder 3, Ashley Adams 7, Casey Volkmann 14, Ellie Miron 2, Kennedy Gravelle 5, Rachel Schwartz 3, Katie Peterson 6. FG 15-47 (32 percent), FT 6-12 (50 percent). Overall: 0-1. Next: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 9, Ashley Smith 3, Jenna Trantina 2, Chelsea Nanik 6, Sam Schmipp 10, Kaitlin Longworth 8, Claire Wolhowe 20, Amber Robben 11. FG 27-57 (47 percent), FT 9-15 (60 percent). Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Aitkin 68,

Isle 30

ISLE—Taylor Ehnstrom scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 68-30 Great River Conference win over the Isle Huskies Tuesday.

Aitkin's Naomi Lane grabbed nine rebounds and Ramsey Moe collected five steals and five of the Gobbler's 23 assists.

Isle 17 13—30

Aitkin 39 29—68

ISLE

Lily Orazem 15, Carly Gallion 1, Taya Sam-Sablan 5, Anna Taylor 4, Rachael Eye 2, Courtney Strohmier 1, Rachel Miller 2. FT 12-26 (46 percent).

AITKIN

Jillian MacDonald 2, Samantha Forster 3, Myah Newton 3, Bryn Wilson 1, Taylor Ehnstrom 23, Naomi Lane 6, Kaija Davies 8, Maggi Fellerman 9, Ramsey Moe 5, Brooklyn Brezinsky 4, McKenna MacDonald 4. FT 8-14 (percent). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 1-0. Next: vs. Pine City 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Verndale 59, Swanville 45

VERNDALE—Shania Glenz recorded 21 points and six steals during the Verndale Pirates 59-45 season-opening win over the Swanville Bulldogs Tuesday.

Swanville 19 26 - 45

Verndale 31 28 - 59

SWANVILLE

Emily Beseman 25, Avery Jackson 13, Madison Beseman 5, Kiley Loven 2 . FG 9-12 (75 percent), FT 23-29 (79 percent). 3-point 4-8 (50 percent).

VERNDALE

Morgan Glenz 7, Mardi Ehrmantraut 4, Haley Youngbauer 4, Alexys Thompson 5, Katie Johnson 7, Danica Gilb 6, Jordan Carr 5, Shania Glenz 21. FG 21-53 (37 percent), FT 11-20 (55 percent). 3-point 2-6 (33 percent). Overall: 1-0. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pierz 55, Upsala 43

UPSALA—Kelsi Stuckmayer registered 17 points and seven rebounds during the Pierz Pioneers 55-43 win over the Upsala Cardinals Tuesday.

Kacy Broschofsky added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers.

Upsala 25 18 - 43

Pierz 27 28 - 55

PIERZ

Malea Boser 4, Kelsi Stuckmayer 17, Taryn Becker 4, Taylor Kimman 4, Kacy Broschofsky 11, Brittney Boser 7, Avy Lease 2, Tori Fleischhacker 6. FG 23-81 (28 percent), FT 6-22 (27 percent). 3-point 3-15 (20 percent). Overall: 1-0. Next: at Little Falls 6 p.m. Friday.

Crosby-Ironton 58, Park Rapids 64

PARK RAPIDS—Jami Nelson scored a game-high 29 points for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers, who opened their season with a 64-58 Mid-State Conference loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday.

Mariah Bodle came off the bench to add 19 points replacing senior captain Shayla Loiland, who injured an ankle.

Park Rapids 38 26—64

Crosby-Ironton 26 32—58

PARK RAPIDS

Natalie Kinkel 2, Jordan Klemmer 2, Macky Warne 4, Kaisa Coborn 14, Kendra Coborn 3, Mercedez Bellanger 2, Jaiden McCollum 24, Rilee Michaelson 6, Megan Jewison 4, Paige Johnson 3.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Alyssa Klancher 4, Kylie Monson 4, Shyanne Loiland 2, Jami Nelson 29, Mariah Bodle 19. Conference: 0-1. Overall: 0-1. Next: at Bemidji 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Detroit Lakes 62, Little Falls 30

DETROIT LAKES—Sophia Sowada scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Little Falls Flyers in their 62-30 loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes 34 28—62

Little Falls 16 14—30

DETROIT LAKES

Macy Kirchner 2, Emily Larson 7, Naomi Larson 4, Lauren Tschider 9, Kendra Kvebak 2, Mikayla Markuson 5, Lauryn Manning 2, Breanna Price 16, Abby Schramel 13, Brianna Clem 2. FG 25-51 (49 percent), FT 10-14 (71 percent). 3-point 2-17 (12 percent).

LITTLE FALLS

Megan Kirk 1, Kacy Steinmetz 5, Rachel Tembreull 1, Terra Motschke 4, Erika Bassett 4, Sophia Sowada 12, Kali Mammenga 3. FG 11-43 (26 percent), FT 7-17 (41 percent). 3-point 1-9 (11 percent). Overall: 0-1. Next: hosts Pierz 6 p.m. Friday.

Menahga 57, Pine River-Backus 50

PINE RIVER— Alyssa Semler tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Pine River-Backus Tigers season-opening 57-50 loss to the Menahga Braves Tuesday.

Gabby Rainwater added eight points and eight boards and Shelby Adkins scored 13 points for the Tigers.

Menahga 29 28 - 57

Pine River-Backus 27 23—50

MENAHGA

Megan Hendrickson 8, Tara Hendrickson 5, Aimee Lake 6, Cierra Ahlf 4, Lindsay Hendrickson 4, Alyssa Peterson 30. FG 20-55 (36 percent), FT 7-11 (64 percent). 3-point 12-28 (43 percent).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 9, Gabby Rainwater 8, Shelby Adkins 13, Alyssa Semmler 15, Andrea Semmler 5. FG 11-26 (42 percent), FT 16-27 (59 percent). 3-point 3-8 (38 percent). Overall: 0-1. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday.