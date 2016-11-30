Captains: Andy Schlosser, Cole Kubesh

Assistant coaches: Jim Kath, Marty Wagner

Returning state entrants: Brad Patnode (2016), Cole Kubesh (2016), Andy Schlosser (2015), Braden Kramer (2015)

If the Brainerd Warriors can recruit a few individuals to wrestle the heavier weights, they could have a say in who wins Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-3A championships this winter.

Brainerd returns four state entrants—Brad Patnode and Cole Kubesh from the 2016 Class 3A individual tournament and Andy Schlosser and Braden Kramer from the 2015 state tournament. They are four of 21 returning letterwinners, but the Warriors need some muscle up above.

"We do have a lot of very good wrestlers that are back," Warriors co-head coach Mike Boran said. "Our challenge is to fit them in the lineup to get us as competitive as we can be. Unfortunately we're stacked up a little bit in weight classes.

"The other part of this is we don't have any upper weights. We have nobody more than 190 pounds in the room. We're looking for them, but they're not here. We're trying to make guys in the room as competitive as they can be and hopefully when we step on the mat we can be competitive with other teams."

Patnode was section runner-up at 106 and went 0-2 at state. He finished with a 22-10 record and 11 pins.

"Brad's grown," Boran said. "He's probably going up a couple weights this year. He will be competitive. He spent a lot of time in the offseason working to get better. We expect him to be competitive at whatever weight he's at."

Kubesh was section runner-up at 113 and won one of three matches at state. He finished 29-10 with 12 pins.

"Cole's coming off a great year," Boran said. "Coming into his senior year, he's got high expectations for himself. He's one of our senior leaders, a good leader. We expect him to have another season like last year and hopefully he makes another trip to the state tournament."

Kramer went 19-7 with eight pins. He finished sixth in the section at 120. Kramer was runner-up at 106 in 2015.

"Braden battled some injuries last year especially at the end of the season," Boran said. "He's got state experience. He's very talented, a hard-worker. He has high goals for himself as well. He's going to fill in where we need him to be and he will be a very competitive wrestler."

Schlosser, an all-conference wrestler, went 33-4 with 15 pins and finished third in the section at 145. In 2015, he was section champion at 120 and went on to finish third at state.

"Andy's coming off a tough section tournament last year," Boran said. "He placed third in the state two years ago and he's looking to get back there. He's another senior leader who I know will be ready to go this year and hopefully he finishes strong."

Other top individuals heading into Thursday's season opener at home against Sartell include Chad Orsburn, who suffered a broken leg early last season and missed much of the year. He won five of six matches before the injury.

Kyle Patnode, who was all-conference, went 22-5 last season filling in for Orsburn. Max Boran went 17-7 and finished fifth in the section at 138. Morgan Gibson was 20-19 and finished sixth in the section at 195. Logan Theodore another all-conference selection, went 19-13 and finished fifth in the section at 182.

Mike Boran expects Tucker Peterson to fit somewhere in the lineup. Peterson went 11-3 wrestling lower weights. Colton Hardy finished fifth in the section at 160 and Eli Horn eighth at 152.

The Warriors will host the 50th annual Paul Bunyan Invitational Dec. 9-10. In addition to Brainerd, teams will include Aitkin, Amery, Wis., Bemidji, Chisago Lakes, Cloquet,

Foley, Frazee, Grand Rapids, Little Falls, Minneapolis Southwest, Moorhead, Mound-Westonka, Pierz, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Staples-Motley.

Brainerd has shuffled its coaching staff with former assistant Mikky White moving up to co-head coach and former co-head coach Jim Kath stepping back into White's role as an assistant.

"It's the same people, just different titles," Mike Boran said. "We all work pretty well together. It's not necessarily who does what or who's head. We just work together and try to do the best we can."

Warriors roster

Seniors: Andy Schlosser, Cole Kubesh, Jacob Berg, Tate Arntson, Laney Geske

Juniors: Max Boran, Ben Elias, Colton Hardy, Eli Horn, Tucker Jensen, Chance Miller, Chad Orsburn, Logan Theodore, Tyler Wgeishofski,

Sophomores: Mark Boran, Denny Busby, Fletcher DeRosier, Tommy Fickett, Morgan Gibson, Ethan Iverson, Braden Kramer, John Nelson, Brad Patnode, Kyle Patnode, Isaac Rhode

Freshmen: Attlie Danielson, Max Ferrie, Alex Hein, Caleb Kramer, Beau Kubesh, Cole Ostrowski, Tucker Peterson, Blake Wgeishofski

Eighth-grader: Forrest Gibson

Warriors schedule

Dec 1, Sartell 7:30 p.m.

Dec 3, at Blue Earth Invitational 10 a.m.

Dec 8, at Alexandria 7:30 p.m.

Dec 9, Paul Bunyan Invitational 4:30 p.m.

Dec 10, Paul Bunyan Invitational 10:30 a.m.

Dec 16, at Foley Triangular 5 p.m.

Dec 22, at Sauk Rapids-Rice Triangular 5 p.m.

Jan 6, at Willmar 7:30 p.m.

Jan 7, at Cambridge-Isanti Invitational 9 a.m.

Jan 10, Rocori 7:30 p.m.

Jan 12, at Fergus Falls 7:30 p.m.

Jan 13, at Bemidji State University Invite 9:30 a.m.

Jan 14, at Bemidji State University Invite 9:30 a.m.

Jan 19, St. Cloud Apollo 7:30 p.m.

Jan 21, at Elk River Invitational 9 a.m.

Jan 31, at Little Falls Triangular 5 p.m.

Feb 9, St. Cloud Tech 7:30 p.m.

Feb 18, Section 8-3A Team Tournament at Sartell 11 a.m.

Feb 24, Section 8-3A Individual Tournament at Alexandria 5 p.m.

Feb. 25, Section 8-3A Individual Tournament at Alexandria 11 a.m.

March 2-4, Class 3A state tournament, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul