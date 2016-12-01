Men's Basketball: Kelley's 46 points pace Team Body Armor

Aaron Otteson added 21 points and 3 rebounds for Body Armor. The Mambas were paced by N'gai Dixon with 15 points and 4 rebounds and Darsean Woodson 10 points and 4 rebounds.

American Family Insurance beat Lightly Seasoned 83-45. Leading American Family were Joe Hoelscher with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Eric Nelson 22 points and 10 rebounds. Lightly Seasoned was led by Ryan Christenson with 14 points and 4 rebounds and Travis Janich 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Select Therapy defeated Shep's 62-50 as Jesse Smithson provided 21 points and 5 rebounds and Jake Freeman 16 points and 11 rebounds. Shep's leaders were Cole Oswald with 20 points and 9 rebounds and Sean Nokken 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Monday's games

Moes' Contracting and Landscaping defeated Oak Lawn Tavern 80-51 as James Fort collected 21 points and 9 rebounds and Mark Hoge 17 points and 7 rebounds. Top performers for Oak Lawn were Dylan Wheeler with 14 points and 5 rebounds and Connor Bowman 15 points and one rebound.

S&W Guide Service defeated Justin, Clasen and Company 59-46. S&W was led by John Sandberg with 14 points and 6 rebounds and Josh Oseland 10 points and 3 rebounds. Top performers for JCC were Luke Schramm with 26 points and 5 rebounds and Matt Ingman 10 points and 8 rebounds.

WAC Transportation defeated Grand View Lodge Golf 61-32 as Jon Hoffmann had 27 points and 7 rebounds and George Washington 18 rebounds and 5 rebounds. Top performers for GVL were Tim Johnson with 8 points and 4 rebounds and Jake Huser 7 points and 11 rebounds.

Standings through 11/29

1. Moe's Contracting & Landscaping 1-0

2. American Family 1-0

3. Team Body Armor 1-0

4. Select Therapy 1-0

5. WAC Transportation 1-0

6. S&W Guide Service 1-0

7. Oak Lawn Tavern 0-1

8. Justin, Clasen & Company 0-1

9. Grand View Lodge Golf 0-1

10. Lightly Seasoned 0-1

11. The Mambas 0-1

12. Shep's 0-1