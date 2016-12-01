Search
    Curling: Lessons, leagues start Dec. 5

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 8:59 a.m.

    Mini lessons/leagues for first-time curlers are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 in the Fran Holden Curling Arena at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.

    Fifth-graders to senior citizens are welcome.

    Lessons are $100 per adult, $75 per child (fifth grade or older) for all three sessions.

    Brainerd Lakes Curling Association annual membership is $84 per adult, $64 per child (fifth grade or older). Membership includes instruction, inter-league play, free open curling, name on a sub list and 10 percent discount on apparel & rental fees.

    Participants will need athletic shoes with clean rubber soles and comfortable clothes for 45-degree temperatures in the arena.

    To register please contact Mary Jo Hamilton at 218-839-8351 or email brainerdlakescurling@gmail.com.

