Area Football: Gindorff makes all-state first team
Crosby-Ironton senior Noah Gindorff was named to the Minnesota Associated Press All-State first team this week.
Gindorff, a quarterback-linebacker for the 7-2 Rangers, made the first team as a receiver/athlete. He has verbally committed to the North Dakota State University Bison where he's expected to play tight end.
Pillager's Ridge Hunstad made the all-state second team as a defensive back. Hunstad helped the Huskies to the Class 2A state tournament.
Brainerd junior Charlie Geraets was a third-team selection as a running back. Geraets led the Warriors in rushing. Also making the all-state third team was Pierz's Brett Kapsner, who led the Pioneers in tackles two of the last three seasons.