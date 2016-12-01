Area Football: Gindorff makes all-state first team

Pillager's Ridge Hunstad made the all-state second team as a defensive back. Hunstad helped the Huskies to the Class 2A state tournament.

Brainerd junior Charlie Geraets was a third-team selection as a running back. Geraets led the Warriors in rushing. Also making the all-state third team was Pierz's Brett Kapsner, who led the Pioneers in tackles two of the last three seasons.