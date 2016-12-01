Girls Basketball: Warriors figure out Magic for big win

Kylee Heurung led Brainerd with 29 points and nine rebounds. She was 7-of-8 from the line as the Warriors shot 81.8 percent from the line (18-22).

Ashley Huber tallied 13 points and Hanna Degen posted 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Lexi Roby added seven points and four assists.

"The girls did a great job bouncing back after Tuesday night and played with a lot of energy," said Warrior head coach Troy Nelson. "We did a great job sharing the ball and finished with 17 assists. We improved defensively and did a good job getting stops, especially in the second half. It was great to be able to play a bunch of kids and we are looking forward to our first home game tomorrow night."

Brainerd's defense forced 26 turnovers and held the Magic to 10 second-half points. The Warriors suffered just nine turnovers.

Monticello 30 10—40

Brainerd 47 33—80

MONTICELLO

Lauran Zwack 5, Brooke Bechtold 2, Brooke Haag 4, Anna Olson 15, Natalie Swanson 10, Caitlin Hinz 4. FG 17-49 (34.7 percent), FT 4-8 (50 percent). 3-point 2-7 (28.6 percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 12, Ellie Peabody 2, Lillee Hardee 3, Kylee Heurung 29, Ashley Huber 13, Lexi Roby 7, Cara Helgeson 6, Emma Grunenwald 4, Courtney Russell 2, Maddi Barnett 2. FG 27-63 (42.9 percent), FT 18-22 (81.8 percent). 3-point 8-25 (32.0 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: hosts Fergus Falls 7:30 p.m. Friday.