Wrestling: Warriors pin loss on Sartell

Also winning with pins were Cole Ostrowski, Chad Osburn, Cole Kubish, Max Boran, Chance Miller and Logan Theodore.

"We wrestled well," said Brainerd co-head coach Mike Boran. "It was a good start for our dual meets. We gave up some points to forfeits (at 182 and 285), but hopefully we can fill those."

Brainerd 42, Sartell 31

106: Cole Ostrowski (B) pinned Andy Heckman 1:13

113: Chad Osburn (B) pinned Patrick Hesse 2:36

120: Jackson Penk (S) dec. Kyle Patnode 6-3

126: Cole Kubish (B) pinned Sam Fernholtz 3:24

132: Nick Pelach (S) dec. Brad Patnode 10-6

138: Rylee Molitor (S) maj. dec. Braden Kramer 15-6

145: Andy Schlosser (B) pinned Ethan Hubert 0:47

152: Max Boran (B) pinned Dylan Gerdes 2:43

160: Chance Miller (B) pinned Jack Engle 5:27

170: Avery Starz (S) pinned Tyler Wgeishofski 0:39

182: Tyler Snoberger (S) by forfeit

195: Cole Fibranz (S) dec. Morgan Gibson 7-3

220: Logan Theodore (B) pinned Nick Daffinrud 2:41

285: Riley Carlock (S) by forfeit

Conference: B 1-0. Overall: B 1-0. Next: Brainerd at Blue Earth Invitational 10 a.m. Saturday.