Wrestling: Warriors pin loss on Sartell
Andy Schlosser's 47-second pin at 145 pounds was the fastest of seven Brainerd Warriors falls during Thursday's 42-31 Central Lakes Conference win over the Sartell-St, Stephen Sabres at Brainerd High School.
Also winning with pins were Cole Ostrowski, Chad Osburn, Cole Kubish, Max Boran, Chance Miller and Logan Theodore.
"We wrestled well," said Brainerd co-head coach Mike Boran. "It was a good start for our dual meets. We gave up some points to forfeits (at 182 and 285), but hopefully we can fill those."
Brainerd 42, Sartell 31
106: Cole Ostrowski (B) pinned Andy Heckman 1:13
113: Chad Osburn (B) pinned Patrick Hesse 2:36
120: Jackson Penk (S) dec. Kyle Patnode 6-3
126: Cole Kubish (B) pinned Sam Fernholtz 3:24
132: Nick Pelach (S) dec. Brad Patnode 10-6
138: Rylee Molitor (S) maj. dec. Braden Kramer 15-6
145: Andy Schlosser (B) pinned Ethan Hubert 0:47
152: Max Boran (B) pinned Dylan Gerdes 2:43
160: Chance Miller (B) pinned Jack Engle 5:27
170: Avery Starz (S) pinned Tyler Wgeishofski 0:39
182: Tyler Snoberger (S) by forfeit
195: Cole Fibranz (S) dec. Morgan Gibson 7-3
220: Logan Theodore (B) pinned Nick Daffinrud 2:41
285: Riley Carlock (S) by forfeit
Conference: B 1-0. Overall: B 1-0. Next: Brainerd at Blue Earth Invitational 10 a.m. Saturday.