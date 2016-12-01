Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wrestling: Warriors pin loss on Sartell

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:26 p.m.

    Andy Schlosser's 47-second pin at 145 pounds was the fastest of seven Brainerd Warriors falls during Thursday's 42-31 Central Lakes Conference win over the Sartell-St, Stephen Sabres at Brainerd High School.

    Also winning with pins were Cole Ostrowski, Chad Osburn, Cole Kubish, Max Boran, Chance Miller and Logan Theodore.

    "We wrestled well," said Brainerd co-head coach Mike Boran. "It was a good start for our dual meets. We gave up some points to forfeits (at 182 and 285), but hopefully we can fill those."

    Brainerd 42, Sartell 31

    106: Cole Ostrowski (B) pinned Andy Heckman 1:13

    113: Chad Osburn (B) pinned Patrick Hesse 2:36

    120: Jackson Penk (S) dec. Kyle Patnode 6-3

    126: Cole Kubish (B) pinned Sam Fernholtz 3:24

    132: Nick Pelach (S) dec. Brad Patnode 10-6

    138: Rylee Molitor (S) maj. dec. Braden Kramer 15-6

    145: Andy Schlosser (B) pinned Ethan Hubert 0:47

    152: Max Boran (B) pinned Dylan Gerdes 2:43

    160: Chance Miller (B) pinned Jack Engle 5:27

    170: Avery Starz (S) pinned Tyler Wgeishofski 0:39

    182: Tyler Snoberger (S) by forfeit

    195: Cole Fibranz (S) dec. Morgan Gibson 7-3

    220: Logan Theodore (B) pinned Nick Daffinrud 2:41

    285: Riley Carlock (S) by forfeit

    Conference: B 1-0. Overall: B 1-0. Next: Brainerd at Blue Earth Invitational 10 a.m. Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportsWrestlingBrainerd WarriorsCentral Lakes Conference
    Advertisement
    randomness