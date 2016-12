Area Boys Hockey: Maucieri's 3 goals spark Lightning

Drew Elefring also scored a goal and recorded two assists as the Lightning improved to 2-0.

Goaltender Jaeger Reed kicked away seven of the eight shots he faced.

Breckenridge 0 0 1—1

Northern Lakes 1 2 4—7

First period: NL-Drew Elefring (Shane Donovan, Max Tangen) ppg 13:53

Second period: NL-Josh Maucieri 8:17; NL-Maucieri 15:04

Third period: NL-Maucieri (Brett Reed, Elefring) 1:23; NL-Reed (Elefring, Garrett Westlund) 6:48; NL Donovan (Maverick Engstrom, Maucieri) 7:30; NL-Wyatt Kokesch (Max Tangen, Maucieri) 14:54; B-Nolan Wamre 15:50

Shots on goal: NL 29, BW 9

Goalies: NL-Jaeger Reed (8 saves); BW- Tucker Barth (22 saves)

Overall: NL 2-0. Next: Northern Lakes at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.