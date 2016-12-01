Girls Hockey: Warriors rout Bemidji

Brooke Watland and Abby Pohlkamp each tallied two goals. Kennedy Rusk, Olivia Wiskow, Ally Smith and Emma Smith scored Brainerd's other goals.

Ally Smith was credited with three assists while Sophie Robinson, Gabbie Smith and Cheyenne Abear had two apiece.

Brainerd (3-0) outshot Bemidji 47-14.

Bemidji 0 0 1—1

Brainerd 2 3 3—8

First period: Brd-Kennedy Rusk (Ally Smith) 2:43; Brd-Brooke Watland (Ally Smith, Sophie Robinson) 11:29

Second period: Brd-Olivia Wiskow 9:08; Brd-Ally Smith (Gabbie Smith) 14:56; Brd-Watland (Ally Smith, Gabbie Smith) 15:14

Third period: Brd-Abby Pohlkamp (Robinson, Cheyenne Abear) ppg 1:12; Brd-Emma Smith (Emma Booth) 3:48; Pohlkamp (Abear, Mara Roberts 13:26; Bem-Paige De La Hunt (Jacie Lalli) 16:43

Shots on goal: Brd 47, Bem 14

Goalies: B-Olivia King (13 saves); Bem-Brooklyn Delap (39 saves)

Overall: B 3-0. Next: Crookston at Brainerd 1 p.m. Saturday.