Boys Hockey: 4-goal opening period leads to Warrior win

The Warriors' defense restricted Fergus Falls to just 13 shots, two in the second period, but Brainerd let the Otters get back in the Central Lakes Conference game by allowing two third-period scores.

"I kind of expected what happened was going to happen," Warriors coach Dave Aus said. "It's just natural. I've been doing this long enough to know that when you get up on teams there's a big letdown and I think that's what happened.

--- --- ---

Warriors 5, Otters 2

The key: Brainerd scored four goals in a 77-second span in the first period

Conference: Brd 1-0, FF 0-1

Overall: Brd 1-1, FF 1-2

Next: Centennial at Brainerd 3 p.m. Saturday.

--- --- ---

"We were certainly good in the first. We had other good looks throughout the night, but I don't know that we ever got back to playing at the same level."

Brainerd took it to the Otters immediately with a physical forecheck, which captain and senior defenseman Mitch Andres said was the plan.

"When they came into the zone, we wanted to get on them quick, pin the guy," Andres said. "Engen played great. The goals were (the defense's) fault, but that's going to happen."

Engen finished with 11 saves, but faced only six shots through two periods. He stifled the Otters during a 5-on-3 advantage for 56 seconds in the third. He lost his shutout when Peter Johnson tallied at 4:25 of the third. Tyler Hobbs added the Otters' second goal about 5.5 minutes later.

"(Johnson) played in the (Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League)," Aus said. "He just placed the puck where I don't know that James ever saw it. I couldn't see it from the bench. There was a lot of traffic in front.

"James did a great job. He didn't get overly tested and sometimes those games are harder because you're standing there and standing there."

After seven scoreless minutes in the first, Gavin Andres started the strafing with a power-play goal at 9:12 off a crisp pass from Matt Fischer. Thirty-five seconds later, Brady Anderson made it 2-0 with a wrister from the top of the faceoff circle.

Jack Evans' wrister from the slot at 10:11 of the first made it a 3-goal cushion. Riley Andres ended the first-period bombardment just 18 seconds later.

Play settled down in the second with Brainerd managing just four shots on net, including Wyatt Andres getting stymied on a short-handed break by Otters' goalie Cole Mahler.

Fischer closed the scoring as Luke Wiskow snapped a pass to him in front from where he beat Mahler.

Mitch Andres thought the Warriors played better than in a season-opening 4-1 loss Saturday to defending section champion Bemidji.

"I thought we played well as a team," he said. "We moved the puck well. Everyone did their job and was able to lay their body on the line for everyone else."

Centennial likely will be a more formidable foe at 3 p.m. Saturday at EHSC. The Cougars are scheduled to open their season Friday at Roseau before traveling to Brainerd.

"It will be a good test for us," Aus said. "To be honest, personally I know (assistant coach) Tony Sarsland and I have both been talking about looking forward to seeing those guys. It's going to be a different game. I know we can compete and play with them. We've got to play a whole game to do that."

Mitch Andres concurred.

"It's going to be a lot quicker than today," he said, "so the team will have to adjust to that. I think we're up for the challenge."

Fergus Falls 0 0 2—2

Brainerd 4 0 1—5

First period: B-Gavin Andres (Matt Fischer, MItch Andres) ppg 9:12; B-Brady Anderson (Mason Kruse) 9:47; B-Jack Evans (Fischer, Luke Wiskow) 10:11; B-Riley Andres (Wyatt Andres) 10:29

Third period: FF-Peter Johnson (Adam Swanson, Nate Longtin) ppg 4:35; FF-Tyler Hobbs 10:00; B-Fischer (Wiskow, Evans) 10:34

Shots on goal: Brd 9-4-10--23, FF 4-2-7--13

Goalies: Brd-James Engen (11 saves); FF-Cole Mahler (18 saves).