Area Girls Hockey: Ecker's 4-point game sparks Blue Devils

Kylee Hopp tallied a goal and assist for the Blue Devils. Other Prairie Centre goals were by Ally Ecker and Reece Ritter.

River Lakes 0 1 1 - 2

Prairie Centre 1 2 3 - 6

First period: PC- Ally Ecker SHG 2:22

Second period: PC- Abby Ecker ( Shelby Otte, Gabby Olson ) PPG 6:08, PC- Abby Ecker (Kylee Hopp) PPG 5:08, RL- Carlie Mies (Alyssa Meed, Sierra Flint) PPG

Third period: PC- Reece Ritter (Lupita Mora, Mikayla Woods) 14:30, RL- Sierra Flint 10:26, PC-Hopp (G. Olson, Abby Ecker) PPG 6:48, PC- Abby Ecker :58

Shots on goal: PC 23, RL 23

Goalies: PC- (21 saves); RL- (17 saves)

Overall: PC 2-2. Next: Prairie Centre vs. Marshall at Sauk Centre 7:15 p.m. Friday.