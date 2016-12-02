Area Girls Basketball: Patriots pick off PR-B

Corina Ruud tallied 13 points for the Patriots.

Bailey Wynn lead the Tigers with 15 points.

Pine River-Backus 19 14 - 33

Pequot Lakes 27 28 - 55

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Bailey Wynn 15, Gabby Rainwater 2, Shelby Adkins 2, Alyssa Semmler 4, Andrea Semmler 9, Emma Barchus 1. FT 16-25 (64 percent). Overall: 0-2. Next: hosts Park Rapids 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

PEQUOT LAKES

Addie Hubbard 2, Molly Dotty 7, Karli Skog 7, Olivia Lane 16, Kristin Skog 2, Corina Ruud 13, Bre Sewall 4, Sam Littman 4. FG 19-50 (38 percent), FT 8-15 (53 percent). 3-point 3-7 (43 percent). Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Pillager 80, Browerville 58

PILLAGER—Gabby Martin contributed 26 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Pillager Huskies, who opened the season Thursday with an 80-58 non-conference win over Browerville.

Bethany Gielow added 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Tricia Engholm finished with 11 points.

Browerville 30 28—58

Pillager 23 57—80

BROWERVILLE

Quinn Kircher 22, Mackenzi Riedel 7, Haili Foote 1, Megan Benning 11, Zoe Hillmer 3, Jenna Kunerth 6, Hannah Stearns 2, Abigail Thompson 4, Alexis Cuchna 2. FT 15-23 (65 percent).

PILLAGER

Gabby Martin 26, Jordyn Vanvickle 3, Tricia Engholm 11, Hailea Books 6, Samantha Macheel 4, Bethany Gielow 20, Rachel Jensen 2, Vanessa Peterson 4, Lauren Martin 4. FT 11-24 (46 percent). Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Staples-Motley 54, Foley 45

STAPLES—Claire Wolhowe lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals with 12 points and 10 rebounds during their 54-45 win over the Foley Falcons Thursday.

Kelsie Weite added 12 points for the Cardinals and Chelsea Nanik tallied 10 points.

Foley 22 23 - 45

Staples-Motley 28 26 - 54

FOLEY

Kylee Funk 2, Isabelle Legatt 6, Riley Johnson 5, Brooklyn Helmin 5, Raeley Walz 7, Morgan Peschl 10, Kiley Paggen 8, Brittney Thell 2. FT 4-10 (40 percent).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Kelsie Weite 12, Ashley Smith 2, Alix Peterson 1, Chelsea Nanik 10, Kiera Dumpprope 2, Kaitlin Longworth 4, Claire Wolhowe 12, Amber Robben 9, Lexi Johnson 2. FT 7-10 (70 percent). Overall: 2-0. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 47

LONG PRAIRIE—The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines improved to 1-1 with a 52-47 non-conference win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder Thursday.

Bemidji 67, Crosby-Ironton 58

BEMIDJI—Mariah Bodle tallied 22 points and nine rebounds during the Crosby-Ironton Rangers' 67-58 non-conference loss to the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday.

Alyssa Klancher and Jami Nelson each scored nine for the Rangers, who fall to 0-2.

Bemidji 43 24 - 67

Crosby-Ironton 26 32 - 58

BEMIDJI

Hannah Willford 2, Heather Strong 10, Samantha Edlund 2, Allison Beard 6, Lexi Wade 4, Laura Bieberdorf 8, Kennedy Mills 5, Mackenzie Nicklason 2, Evette Morgan 4, Ciara Cermak 2, Klaryssa Whelan 3, Grace Naig 3, Rumer Flatness 16.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Alyssa Klancher 9, Kylie Monson 2, Danielle Rydberg 2, Jami Nelson 10, Mariah Bodle 21, Karli Nixon 1, Lily Peterson 9, Shyanne Loiland 4. Overall: 0-2. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.