Girls Basketball: Big shots lift Warriors past Otters

"That's one of the things we've had this year," said Warriors head coach Troy Nelson. "Kylee is getting her points, but we have other kids who have made some big shots and if we continue to do that it's going to open up our whole offense."

Kylee Heurung led the Warriors with 24 points, but 18 of those came in the first half. Heurung shot just 3-of-11 in the second half and had just four points when Huber sank her first 3 to hand Brainerd a 42-37 edge. Hanna Degen snuck in another 3 between Huber's two bombs. The junior's last basket gave Brainerd a 48-40 edge.

--- --- ---

Warriors 52, Fergus Falls 49

Key: Warriors forced 20 Otter turnovers

Conf: Brd 1-0; FF 0-1

Overall: Brd 2-1; FF 0-2

Next: Brainerd at St. Francis 7:15 p.m. Monday

"Kylee was pretty much getting chased the whole time so some of us had to step up and shoot," said Huber. "When they are chasing her, it creates wide open shots for other people so those two 3s in a row kind of changed the momentum quite a bit."

Fergus Falls answered with a 6-0 run before a Courtney Russell basket pulled Brainerd's lead back to four. The Otters cut it to 50-49 before Heurung's final basket produced the final score with 32.1 seconds left.

Fergus had one chance to tie it. Out of a timeout, the Warriors wanted to double the Otters' Katelyn Strand. The junior guard finished with 12 points and made the only two 3-pointers Fergus sank Friday. A mixup in communication left Strand open before she passed it to Marie Preston whose shot missed the mark and the buzzer sounded.

"No, we didn't want to leave Strand open," said Nelson. "We put two on her and I think we had a miscommunication about who was staying on her.

"However, our experience tonight really showed. It didn't show at Moorhead to start the season, but our composure came back tonight. The shots weren't falling, but we never gave up and I didn't think we got rattled."

The Warriors forced 20 Fergus Falls turnovers led by Heurung's and Russell's three steals. Brainerd struggled to capitalize, however, as they shot just 32.2 percent from the field. Degen tallied seven points and Huber and Russell both finished with six.

"Our 1-3-1 defense has been working since our last game against Monticello and we cause a lot of turnovers out of it," said Huber. "We started out in that for this game and it happened again.

"We struggled on offense in the first half because we just got flustered. We've always been rivals with Fergus. In that second half, we got our composure and calmed down and passed the ball more around the perimeter."

Heurung's 18 first-half points led all scorers as the Warriors built a 29-26 halftime edge. The opening frame saw 13 lead changes and seven ties until Heurung scored Brainerd's final seven points.

The Otters' Lily Pearson was 5-of-5 from the field in the first half to finish with 10 points. She led Fergus with a team-high 15. Jordan Spangler tallied 10 for the Otters as both posts poised problems for Brainerd's short defense. Eight of their points came off of offensive rebounds.

"One of our goals with our lack of size is even rebounding margin or better," said Nelson. "So at halftime we talked about it and we were down in rebounding. That's about energy and effort and I thought, even though we didn't play great all the time tonight, I thought our energy and effort was good all night, especially being the second night of a back-to-back. We were tired, but we battled through that."

The rebounding margin ended 36-35 in Fergus Falls' favor. Heurung grabbed 13 boards. Cara Helgeson added six boards and Russell five to help Brainerd conclude its opening week 2-1.

Fergus Falls 26 23—49

Brainerd 29 23—52

FERGUS FALLS

Marie Preston 5, Jenna Traiser 1, Katelyn Strand 12, Amanda Nelson 2, Anna Norgard 4, Lily Pearson 15, Jordan Spangler 10. FG 19-48 (39.6 percent), FT 9-15 (60 percent). 3-point 2-12 (16.7 percent).

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 7, Lillee Hardee 2, Kylee Heurung 24, Ashley Huber 6,Cara Helgeson 2, Regan McElfresh 5, Courtney Russell 6. FG 19-59 (32.2 percent), FT 7-9 (77.8 percent). 3-point 7-21 (33.3 percent).