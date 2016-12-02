Search
    Area Girls Hockey: Blue Devils lose to Marshall

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:04 p.m.

    SAUK CENTRE—The Prairie Centre Blue Devils lost to the Marshall Tigers 3-0 Friday in their third game in four days.

    "We just didn't have our wheels tonight," Prairie Centre coach Bob Bergman said. "They played three balanced lines and did not make too many mistakes. My hat goes off to them."

    Marshall 0 1 2—3

    Prairie Centre 0 0 0—0

    Second period: M-Sydney Mauch (Olivia Peterson) 6:32

    Third period: M-Rachel VanKeulen (Tessa Coudron) 13:49, M-Leoni Geifes (Mauch) 3:04

    Shots on goal: PC 6 10 4 - 20, M 2 6 11—19

    Goalies: PC-(20 saves); M-(16 saves)

    Overall: PC 2-3. Next: Fergus Falls vs. Prairie Centre at Sauk Centre 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

