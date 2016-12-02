The last few years the Raiders have gone south to Phoenix, but this year they received an opportunity to participate in a post-season game that is closer to home for a number of players.

"We have been so fortunate to be able to play on the national level in bowl games and the last two years have been fantastic in Arizona," said CLC coach Greg Medeck. "This provided us an opportunity to reward our guys and extend our season with the body of work they have created over the past year. I will advocate for them getting an extra game every time. "

The opponent Saturday is the College of DuPage (5-5), and the game will be played on the Chaparrals' home field. However, with the way that Raider fans travel, Medeck is feeling positive about a good turnout of CLC fans for the game.

"We have always traveled well especially in the postseason and in bowl games," he said. "I expect this year to be no different. We happen to have quite a few players from the Wisconsin and Illinois area so it will be kind of a homecoming for those players."

The teams match up well offensively as CLC averaged 407 total yards per game during the regular season. That compares with 325 yards per game by DuPage. The Raiders' offense was also spread evenly with 202 yards rushing and 205 passing.

Defensively each team gives up 289 yards per game. The Raiders give up 18 points a game while the Chaparrals allow 17.

"Offensively they run a lot of the same things that we do and I know their sophomore quarterback had a really good season last year," Medeck said. "He may not have the statistics that he did last year, but he is a really good quarterback and can do a lot of things. And their No. 1 one running back has a lot of speed and will be tough to corral."

The Raiders will cause plenty of problems for the Chaparrals as Mike Tveitbakk finished his freshman season with 2,072 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. His favorite targets were Cody Rau and Mustaful Strong who each tallied five receiving touchdowns, while Daryl Waindim collected nine.

CLC was led on the ground by Teddy Sherva with 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns, and by Greg Lewis who accumulated 764 yards and 10 touchdowns. After Sherva was injured in the state semifinal game, Lewis had a big game in the state championship. Medeck hopes Sherva will be able to play Saturday.

"There is a chance that Teddy will play," Medeck said. "We haven't officially given him the go yet, but he has been working with the rehab staff and going through therapy and it will be a game-time decision."

On the defensive side of the ball, one of the big reasons for the Raiders' success was the play of their defensive line. Sophomore Seth Zins of Verndale was one of the leaders of that group. Zins secured 32 tackles this season and also was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks with 10 sacks. He is the kind of player that Medeck loves to have on his team.

"Seth is one of the kids that you just love to death because he comes to practice every day and I think he enjoys that as much as game day," Medeck said. "He loves being around the program and he is always striving to find new ways to get better and improve his game.

"I love it when guys can come in and see growth from Year One to Year Two. We will be successful if we can recruit local talent and Seth is a great example of that."

Zins is excited about the opportunity to play one more time with his teammates and represent CLC.

"I have loved every moment of it," Zins said of his career as a Raider. "I feel that we go out there and execute together very well as a team. Being at this point is always what I hoped for, and it is what we have been working all summer for. I have great relationships with my linemates, being with them in school, practicing, and in the weight room each day. They have been just like family."