Dance Team: Warriors collect two top 10 finishes

Brainerd's jazz routine boasted 349 total points with a rank score of 25. Eastview also won jazz with 441 total points and a 6.5 rank score. Wayzata also registered a 6.5 rank, but collected just 427 total points to place second.

"It is wonderful to have such high caliber teams in town so fans and supporters see the caliber we are up against when we compete," Warrior head coach Cindy Clough said. "Five of the top six teams in state 3A finals were here. So we had tough, high level competition.

"We performed well in kick and felt our Jazz performance looked a bit shaky. We needed a more solid performance to place higher. I feel we have the technical ability, which should be the hardest piece of the puzzle, but for us we need to gain the confidence to handle the pressure. Each time they will get more confident and that will come."

Brainerd used the event as a fundraiser and Clough said that aspect and the money brought into the community with all the teams traveling where pleasant aspects to hosting a large event.

"We began advertising since summer and drew 60 competing teams to our event," Clough said. "Many teams stayed overnight Friday and some stayed overnight on Saturday filling area hotels.

Some teams participated in a pasta feed held at Forestview Friday night catered by Ernie's. Warrior Dance parents banded together with great teamwork to sell tickets, greet busses, man doors, secure locations, host a hospitality rooms for coaches, make gifts for coaches, sell t-shirts and clean up. Joel Clough announced the day.

"Former coach Carrie Cowell volunteered to input scores to provide live scoring for the fans. It was entered after every two performances. Numerous alumni volunteered to monitor the chute, run the marking room, time performances, count kicks, run scores from the judges to the tabulators and assist tabulators.

"It is important for us to have alumni who know how things should run and volunteer parents to help us orchestrate this event as a huge fundraiser for our team. I feel it was a very successful day for our team and for Brainerd. We are so appreciative of the efforts of all who pulled together to make this happen. The amount of business brought into the area is great."

Team scores:

Jazz: 1-Eastview rank 6.5 TP 441; 2-Wayzata rank 6.5 TP 427; 3-Lakeville South rank 8 TP 421; 4-Prior Lake rank 12 TP 404; 5-Chaska rank 5 TP 366; 6-St. Cloud Tech Rank 19.5 TP 360; 7-Chanhassen Rank 19.5 TP 360;8-Spring Lake Park Rank 22 TP 357; 9-Brainerd Rank 25 TP 349; 10-Champlin Park Rank 29.5; 11-Elk River Rank 34; 12-Irondale Rank 35.5; 13-Centennial Rank 38.5

Kick: 1-Eastview Rank 6.5, Total points 403; 2-Wayzata Rank: 9.5 Rank TP 383; 3-Chaska Rank: 11.5 Rank TP 375; 4-St. Cloud Tech Rank: 12 Rank TP 389; 5-Lakeville South Rank: 12.5 Rank, TP 390; 6-Brainerd 15.5 TP 382; 7-Prior Lake 20 Rank; 8-Spring Lake Park 23 rank; 9-Elk River 27.5 Rank; 10-Chanhassen 28 Rank; 11-Champlin Park 32 Rank; 12-Irondale 37 Rank; 13-Centennial 38 Rank