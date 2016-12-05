Boys Hockey: Cougars score three in third to beat Warriors

Then came the third and the Cougars erupted for three goals leading to a 5-2 non-conference victory.

Brady Anderson assisted on Brainerd's first goal and scored the other helping a 2-2 tie after two periods. Riley Andres scored Brainerd's first goal. Mason Kruse and Gavin Andres assisted on Anderson's goal.

Centennial's Graham Brickner tallied two goals and an assist and Matthew Jennrich scored twice.

Jimmy Engen made 23 saves for the Warriors, who were outshot 28-21.

Centennial 1 1 3—5

Brainerd 1 1 0—2

First period: Brd-Riley Andres (Brady Anderson) 2:39; C-Matthew Jennrich (Luke Arends, Bryce Crowley)

Second period: Brd-Anderson (Mason Kruse, Gavin Andres) 5:05; C-Graham Brickner (Frank Weiss, Hayden Brickner) 9:10

Third period: C-Graham Brickner (Hayden Brickner) 2:41; C-Weiss (Graham Brickner, Ryan Krantz) ppg 5:25; C-Jennrich (Graham Brickner, Kranz) 13:05

Shots on goal: Brd 21, C 28

Goalies: Brd-Jimmy Engen (23 saves); C-Bryce Crowley (19 saves)

Overall: Brd 1-2. Next: Brainerd at Sartell 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.