Area Boys Hockey: Flyers, W-DC both fall
Virginia/MIB 5, Little Falls 3
VIRGINIA—Mario Filippi tallied a goal and an assist during the Little Falls Flyers 5-3 loss to the Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Blue Devils Saturday.
Flyers' Jake Kapphahn and Ben Sowada recorded the remaining two goals.
Virginia/MIB 2 1 2 - 5
Little Falls 0 2 1 - 3
First period: V-Jason Murray (Bo Zupetz, Josh Daugherty) 5:26, V-Connor Croft (Tony Chesser, Jack Zupetz) 14:41
Second period: LF-Jake Kapphahn (Trenton Axel) 5:59, LF-Ben Sowada (Mario Filippi) 11:01, V-J. Zupetz (Chesser) ppg 16:24
Third period: LF-Filippi (Andrew Marod) 9:21, V-Cade Moreland (Murray, Croft) ppg 11:47, V-Chesser eng 16:46
Shots on goal: LF 43, V 36
Goalies: LF Justin Pekula (31 saves); V Cam Kreibich (40 saves)
Overall: LF 1-4. Next: Little Falls hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ely/Northeast Range 4, Wadena-DC 2
ELY—Jake Dykhoff and Max Phillips each tallied one goal and one assist during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 4-2 loss to the Ely/Northeast Range Timberwolves Saturday.
Ely/NR 0 2 2 - 4
Wadena-DC 0 0 2 - 2
Second period: E-Jon Wenzel 7:04, E-Jouis Meskill (Kyle Lakner) 8:38
Third period: E-Thomas Montana (Nick Mattila, Joe Pierce) shg 7:55, WDC-Max Phillips (Preston Warren, Jake Dykhoff) 9:11, WDC-Dykhoff (Tyler Reece, Phillips) 11:17, E-Luke Olson (Pierce) eng 16:54
Shots on goal: WDC 37, E 34
Goalies: WDC- Noah Stevens (30 saves); E Lori Huseby (35 saves)
Overall: WDC 1-2. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Little Falls 7 p.m. Thursday.