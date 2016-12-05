Search
    Area Boys Hockey: Flyers, W-DC both fall

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:40 a.m.

    Virginia/MIB 5, Little Falls 3

    VIRGINIA—Mario Filippi tallied a goal and an assist during the Little Falls Flyers 5-3 loss to the Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Blue Devils Saturday.

    Flyers' Jake Kapphahn and Ben Sowada recorded the remaining two goals.

    Virginia/MIB 2 1 2 - 5

    Little Falls 0 2 1 - 3

    First period: V-Jason Murray (Bo Zupetz, Josh Daugherty) 5:26, V-Connor Croft (Tony Chesser, Jack Zupetz) 14:41

    Second period: LF-Jake Kapphahn (Trenton Axel) 5:59, LF-Ben Sowada (Mario Filippi) 11:01, V-J. Zupetz (Chesser) ppg 16:24

    Third period: LF-Filippi (Andrew Marod) 9:21, V-Cade Moreland (Murray, Croft) ppg 11:47, V-Chesser eng 16:46

    Shots on goal: LF 43, V 36

    Goalies: LF Justin Pekula (31 saves); V Cam Kreibich (40 saves)

    Overall: LF 1-4. Next: Little Falls hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Thursday.

    Ely/Northeast Range 4, Wadena-DC 2

    ELY—Jake Dykhoff and Max Phillips each tallied one goal and one assist during the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 4-2 loss to the Ely/Northeast Range Timberwolves Saturday.

    Ely/NR 0 2 2 - 4

    Wadena-DC 0 0 2 - 2

    Second period: E-Jon Wenzel 7:04, E-Jouis Meskill (Kyle Lakner) 8:38

    Third period: E-Thomas Montana (Nick Mattila, Joe Pierce) shg 7:55, WDC-Max Phillips (Preston Warren, Jake Dykhoff) 9:11, WDC-Dykhoff (Tyler Reece, Phillips) 11:17, E-Luke Olson (Pierce) eng 16:54

    Shots on goal: WDC 37, E 34

    Goalies: WDC- Noah Stevens (30 saves); E Lori Huseby (35 saves)

    Overall: WDC 1-2. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Little Falls 7 p.m. Thursday.

