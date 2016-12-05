Area Dance Team: C-I kicks to third place

Cannon Falls won the invite with a rank score of 3 and Randolph was second with a 7.

"Because of the snow storm two weeks ago we were not able to compete in Maple Grove so this was our first competition," said C-I head coach Amy Turk. "We were very pleased with our kick performance. We had a few mistakes and timing errors and did not place in jazz.

"In kick, eight out of 10 teams that competed made it to state last season so we knew going in it would be a tough competition."

C-I scored a 17.5 in jazz and were seven out of 10 teams in their division. Bold captured the jazz title.

C-I will compete Friday at Pierz.