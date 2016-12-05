Girls Hockey: Brainerd bombards Crookston

Gabbie Smith posted three assists and a goal and Allyson Smith a goal and two assists, Grace Schulte went for two goals and two assists and Emma Booth scored a goal and added two assists. It was the eighth-grader's first varsity goal.

Sophie Robinson, LIndsey Booth, Brooke Watland and Josie Kramer also scored goals for Brainerd in the blowout.

The Warriors outshot Crookston 51-8. Olivia King finished with 5 saves in two periods of work. Nicole Schultz played a perfect third period with two saves.

Crookston 0 1 0—1

Brainerd 7 6 4—17

First period: Brd-Gabbie Smith (Allyson Smith) 2:36; Brd-Sophie Robinson (Gabbie Smith) 5:17; Brd-Cheyenne Abear (Robinson) 5:56; Brd-Allyson Smith (Gabbie Smith) shg 8:17; Brd-Abby Pohlkamp (Lindsey Booth) 14:23; Brd-Abear 14:36; Brd-Brooke Watland (Allyson Smith) 16:42

Second period: Brd-Allyson Smith (Gabbie Smith, Watland) 3:21; Brd-Pohlkamp 2:58; Brd-Pohlkamp (Booth); Brd-Grace Schulte (Kennedy Rusk, Emma Smith) 7:39; Br-Abear (Pohlkamp) 8:55; Brd-Booth (Abear, Emma Smith) 9:21; C-Macy Stern (Maddie Nicholls, Kayla Stahlecker) 9:59

Third period: Brd-Booth (Schulte, Abear) 4:27, Brd-Emma Booth (Schulte) 5:00; Brd-Schulte (Emma Booth) 9:07; Brd-Josie Kramer (Emma Booth)

Shots on goal: B 51, C 8

Goalies: B-Olivia King (5 saves), Nicole Schultz (2 saves); C-Brelee Job (5 saves), Cassidy Halvorson (29 saves)

Overall: B 4-0. Next: Brainerd hosts Sartell/Sauk Rapids 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.