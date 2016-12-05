Returning starters: Michael Russell (SG)

Assistant coaches: Jeff Ramey, Brian Gustafson, Keith Peterson, Grant Gmeinder, Charlie Schoeck, Charlie McConville

Despite averaging 16.9 points and 3.5 assists per game last season, Michael Russell played a quieter role on a team that finished 20-8.

So far this season, the four-year varsity veteran is taking charge on the court in hopes of improving on that record despite a more daunting schedule.

Russell is one of just two returning players from last year's squad that advanced to the Section 8-4A semifinals. Brainerd head coach Scott Stanfield aggressively sought after a more difficult regular-season schedule to prepare his program for postseason play.

"The last couple of years with the QRF, the rating formula, we had to drop some 3A schools unfortunately that are closer and easier to get to, but we had to pick up some 4A schools," Stanfield said. "We picked up Wayzata and Lakeville South this year and got rid off Grand Rapids and Little Falls. The old-time rivalry stuff, we just can't do it because it hurts us in the end. Lakeville South and Wayzata are plenty good.

"Our whole conference is going to be good. I think Alexandria is ranked third and Tech is going to be big and tough. We'll have our work cut out for us. As usual, we'll take care of home and see what happens."

For the Warriors to be successful, Russell and fellow senior Michael Bieganek will have to play key roles.

"We bring back Michael, who has played since ninth grade, and Bieganek played a little bit," Stanfield said. "We have a couple of other kids that saw very limited time, but with that being said, Michael has taken another step. Russell is doing everything well. He's going to be really tough to handle. We're looking for him to continue his growth. Every year he's gotten better. I think he's taken another step in a lot of areas.

"Bieganek has come in and he's lost some weight from last year and has looked good. He's plenty capable of banging around in the post. Those two, we're counting on right away and I can honestly say we could play up to 12 kids a night."

Despite a lack of experience, the Warriors do possess numbers. Stanfield hopes the high number of interchangeable players will mean a more aggressive style of play.

"We'll be able to play a little bit more full court and a little more pressure on defense without trying to protect guys from getting fouls," he said. "This year we won't have to worry about that as much so we'll be plenty aggressive."

Last year, Russell shot 39.5 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from 3-point and 66.7 percent from the line. He also contributed 3.0 rebounds a game.

Bieganek averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 boards a game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

"(Russell) is letting the ball come to him this season," Stanfield said. "I thought at times he went to the ball too much. This year he's settled in and he's waiting for the ball to get back to him. When it does get back to him and he has a little window—he's deadly. I'm glad I'm seeing that. I think he's pretty complete right now."

Hoping to take some pressure off Russell are a number of first-year players Stanfield has been surprised with so far. Players like sophomore Joey Sauer will be a threat. Taylor Shelito, a 6-foot-5 post player, could be a nice complement to Bieganek in the paint.

Stanfield said Chris Karels, a junior guard, has unlimited range. Brandon Burgraff and Alex Stirewalt are good shooters, who are both 6-3.

Tanner Lundberg will play the point and Stanfield said he is tenacious defensively with great foot speed.

Stanfield is also high on two freshmen—Owen Davies and Ben Staehling. Cody Christensen is a senior captain, who Stanfield called an intelligent player and a good defender.

Stanfield also likes his team speed as well. The combination of shooters and speed with a better understanding of what his team needs to improve on could pose problems for opponents.

"This year, I went back and watched every game we've played over the last five years—twice," Stanfield said. "I took notes on what needed to change or where we were lacking and just took the top three things. When you go through all the games and get through your notes, it always came down to two or three things—movement away from the ball was terrible. Our rotation off of pick-and-rolls was terrible. Why I didn't see it before, I feel like an idiot, but I didn't. So these first two weeks of practice we layered our offense so the kids understand it better."

Warriors Roster

Seniors: Michael Bieganek (6-5, center), Michael Russell (6-2, guard), Cody Christensen (5-9, guard), Mitch Casper (6-4, forward), Walker Clanton (6-0, guard), Tommy Nicol (6-3, forward), Corbin Pikula (6-1, guard)

Juniors: Brandon Burgraff (6-3, forward), Chris Karels (6-0, guard), Tanner Lundberg (5-9, guard), Nathan Rud (6-4, forward), Taylor Shelito (6-5, post), Alex Stirewalt (6-3, forward), Max Zimmerman (6-2, forward)

Sophomores: Mason Malone (5-8, guard), Joey Sauer (6-3, forward)

Freshmen: Owen Davis (6-4, post), Ben Staehling (6-1, guard)

Warriors schedule

Dec. 8, at Cambridge-Isanti 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 9, at Sartell 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13, vs. St. Michael-Albertville 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16, Rocori 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17, Lakeville South 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 20, at St. Cloud Tech 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22, at Alexandria 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, Elk River 3 p.m.

Jan. 5, Willmar 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7, at Moorhead 5 p.m.

Jan. 10, at Fergus Falls 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13, vs. St. Cloud Apollo 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17, at Buffalo 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 21, Wayzata 3 p.m.

Jan. 24, at Sauk Rapids 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27, Sartell 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2, at Rocori 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7, vs. St. Cloud Tech 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10, vs. Alexandria 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14, at Willmar 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16, vs. Fergus Falls 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, at Rogers 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 21, at St. Cloud Apollo 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24, Moorhead 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28, at Bemidji 7:30 p.m.

March 3, vs. Sauk Rapids 7:30 p.m.