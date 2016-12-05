Girls Basketball: Warriors rally past Fighting Saints

Heurung sank 13 of 19 free throws for Brainerd which trailed by one at the half but outscored St. Francis 40-31 in the second.

Lexi Roby added 15 points for the Warriors, shooting 6 of 10 from the field. Cara Helgeson contributed nine points and Ashlee Huber dished out five assists.

"That was a fun game to be a part of," Warriors coach Troy Nelson said. "The girls came out and played with a ton of intensity right from the opening tip. Our defensive pressure forced a bunch of turnovers and allowed us to get out and run.

"We also shared the ball extremely well (14 assists), took care of the ball (3 turnovers ) and created open shots for each other. It was a great team win."

St. Francis 35 31—66

Brainerd 34 40—74

ST. FRANCIS

Zgotowicz 16, Grahek 2, Ocsan 20, Sheforgen 9, O'Brien 6, Jordan 3, Winkels 8, Schultz 2. FG 16, FT 13-15 (87 percent). 3-point 7.

BRAINERD

Hanna Degen 8, Lillee Hardee 5, Kylee Heurung 26, Ashley Huber 4, Lexi Roby 15, Cara Helgeson 9, Regan McElfresh 5, Courtney Russell 2 . FG 23-62 (37 percent), FT 25-35 (71 percent). 3-point 3-17 (18 percent). Overall: 3-1. Next: vs. Rocori at Cold Spring 7:30 p.m. Thursday.