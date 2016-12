Members of the second-place Northern Lakes Lightning Squirt B team are: Jared Bushman (left), Finn Fogarty, Hawken Swanstrom, Matthew Bisson-Dale, Anthony Noyes, Austin DeGrote, Andrew Haugene, Jarrett Freking, Ryan Fritz, Mavrick Franz, Jack Carr and Randy Papenfuss.

The Northern Lakes Lightning squirt B team finished second Saturday at the Cloquet tournament.

The team beat International Falls, tied Cloquet Purple and beat Piemont to advance to the semifinals. It then defeated Cloquet Gold before losing to Congdon in the championship game.