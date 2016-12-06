Girls Swimming & Diving: Julia Wallace Warriors' MVP
Senior Julia Wallace was named the most valuable member of the Brainerd Warrior swimming and diving team at the season-ending banquet Sunday.
Other award winners:
CLC honorable mention: Cami Harmer, Kylie Lange, Julia Wallace
All-conference: Jamie Wallace, Katie Streiff, Madelynn Gibbons, Hannah Tatge
Scholar all-conference: Julia Wallace, Anna Herath, Kylie Lange
Minnesota State High School Swim Coaches Association Certificate of Academic Excellence: Julia Wallace, Anna Herath, Kylie Lange, Maggie Mattson
Most improved: Newcomer-Gabby VanHorn; Sophomore-Libby Zemke; Junior-Meagan Wilhelm; Senior-Julia Wallace
Hardest-working: Freshman-Hannah Tatge; Sophomore-Madelynn Gibbons; Junior-Jamie Wallace; Senior-Julia Wallace
Rookie of the Year: Gabby VanHorn
Warrior Award: Maggie Mattson
Performance of the year: 200 medley relay qualifying for state (Julia Wallace, Kylie Lang, Katie Streiff, Jamie Wallace)