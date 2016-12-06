Next: Brainerd/Little Falls at Willmar 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

It's only five games into the 2016-17 season, but the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors sent a message to Section 8-2A teams Tuesday at Essentia Health Sports Center.

The Warriors are a team to be reckoned with after bumping off the defending section champion Sartell/Sauk Rapids Stormin' Sabres 2-1 on a power-play goal by Olivia Wiskow 2:13 into overtime. The victory gave BLF a 2-0-0 Central Lakes Conference mark and a 5-0-0 overall record.

"It is early, but it's fun to play those types of games," Warriors coach Jim Ernster said. "We knew coming into this game that Sartell was by far and away going to be our stoutest test. We as a staff felt the girls were going to be up for the challenge and they certainly were.

"Overall, I think the girls have to be proud of their effort, they way they played for three periods."

BLF's Gabbie Smith was tripped 1:53 into overtime leading to the Warriors' power play. Twenty seconds later, there was a logjam of bodies in front of SSR goalie Madison DeMarais. The Warriors' Sophie Robinson got off a shot that DeMarais stopped, but the puck dropped behind her and Wiskow punched it in the net.

"My friend Sophie Robinson, my teammate, I've played with her forever," Wiskow said. "She took a shot, she shot it hard. It went a little bit through the goalie. I looked behind me and saw her, that she didn't have it covered, and I just banged it home."

The goal was Wiskow's second of the season.

"It was a big one," she said, "and it feels good."

Brainerd finished with a 37-26 edge in shots, including a 12-6 lead in the second. The Warriors finished with 31 quality scoring chances to the Stormin' Sabres' 20.

DeMarais finished with 35 saves and the Warriors' Olivia King made 26.

The Warriors appeared to be on their way to victory in regulation leading 1-0 until SSR's Grace McCabe tied it at 8:47 of the third. Seconds after the teams had been playing 4 on 4, the Sabres went on a power play. Brooke Walters skated out of the penalty box and saucered a pass to McCabe, who beat King to the stick side.

"Their goal, give them credit for making a play," Ernster said. "Just a couple mistakes led to that."

Seconds before Gabbie Smith was tripped, Walters passed to McCabe but King delivered a big stop.

"I think the girls are kind of getting used to that," Ernster said of King's stout goaltending. "That allows them to play a little bit more free.

"From (Olivia's) standpoint, she's getting better and better and challenges more and more. If someone's going to score on her, she's going to make them earn it."

After a scoreless opening period, BLF seized a 1-0 lead at 4:03. Following a SRR turnover, a defender fell down, and Lindsey Booth bolted in and made the Sabres pay.

"First line through fourth line, we've got girls everywhere that can make plays and it's really fun to see that," Ernster said. "Lindsey's a great example of that. It was just a goal-scorers goal right there."

SartellSR 0 0 1 0—1

Brainerd 0 1 0 1—2

Second period: BLF-Lindsey Booth (Cheyenne Abear) 4:03

Third period: SSR-Grace McCabe (Brooke Walters) ppg 8:47

Overtime: BLF-Olivia Wiskow (Sophie Robinson) ppg 2:13

Shots on goal: Brd 9-12-13-3--37, SSR 7-6-11-2--26

Goalies: Brd-Olivia King (25 saves); SSR-Madison DeMarais (35 saves).