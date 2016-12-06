Boys Hockey: Warriors, Sabres all tied up

Fischer's second goal put Brainerd ahead 3-2 in the third period, but Trevor Dummer punched in the equalizer for the Sabres and neither team was able to find the net in overtime.

The Warriors trailed 2-0 when Nick Hastings started the comeback with a goal midway through the second period.

Joe Klang and Gavin Andres each finished with a pair of assists and Jack Evans was credited with one.

Warrior goalie Cole Bright rejected 24 shots for the Warriors, who outshot Sartell 40-27.

Brainerd is 1-0-1 in the CLC, 1-2-1 overall, while Sartell is still undefeated at 1-0-1 in the conference and 2-0-2 overall.

Sartell 1 1 1 0—3

Brainerd 0 2 1 0—3

First period: S-Thomas Pinkerton (Jake Rosenberger, Maddux Hagy) 6:55

Second period: S-Garrett Freeman (Spencer Meier, Riley Weihs) 1:48; Brd-Nick Hastings (Joe Klang, Jack Evans) 7:08; Brd-Matt Fischer (Klang, Gavin Andres) 15:24

Third period: Brd-Fischer (Andres) 4:38; S-Trevor Dummer (William McCabe) 15:05

Shots on goal: Brd 40, S 27

Goalies: Brd-Colin Kleffman (24 saves); S-Cole Bright (37 saves)

Conference: Brd 1-0-1. Overall: Brd 1-2-1. Next: Brainerd at Willmar 7:30 p.m. Thursday.