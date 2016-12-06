Aitkin's Spencer Jacobs scored 14 points and DJ Haasken added 10 points.

Pillager 36 29—65

Aitkin 15 30—45

PILLAGER

Braeden Wangsness 4, Damian Fink 4, Tanner Swenson 7, Isaac Thomsen 4, Spencer Schaefer 9, Joshua Doss 9, Ryan Foehrenbacher 28. FT 21-33 (percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: Pillager at Royalton 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

AITKIN

Jeb Sanford 4, Wyatt Sanford , DJ Haasken 10, David Curtiss 2, David Sanbeck 8, Hunter Moe 7, Spencer Jacobs 14. FT 6-10 (60 percent). Overall: 0-2. Next: Isle at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Verndale 62, Staples-Motley 55

VERNDALE—Mac Schluttner posted 14 points and 14 rebounds to lift the Verndale Pirates to a season-opening 62-55 non-conference win over Staples-Motley Tuesday.

Jordan Brownlow led the Pirates with 15 points and Luke Weniger scored 14.

S-M was paced by Gavin Smith's 14 points and Trey Skeesick's 13.

Verndale 24 38—62

Staples-Motley 25 30—55

VERNDALE

Taylor Willis 5, Kyle Schmitz 4, Luke Weniger 14, Mac Schluttner 14, Jordan Brownlow 15, Nathan Sabinash 3, Andrew Barrett 2, Tyler Willis 5. FG 22-62 (35 percent), FT 10-29 (24 percent). 3-point 8-27 (29 percent). Overall: 1-0. Next: at Parkers Prairie 7:30 p.m. Friday.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Gavin Smith 14, Jack Fietek 11, Brayden Losh 2, Mason Rychner 9, Max Giza 3, Trey Skeesick 13, Hunter Carlson 3. FG 18-65 (27 percent), FT 17-32 (53 percent). 3-point 2-18 (11 percent). Overall: 0-1. Next: host Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rosemount 62, Lake Region 48

ROSEMOUNT—Nick Christensen tallied 19 points and 19 rebounds for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 62-48 loss to Rosemount Tuesday in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game.

Tyler Ogren added 10 points for the 2-1 Hornets.

Rosemount 31 31—62

Lake Region 23 25—48

ROSEMOUNT

Johnson 2, Fruetel 18, Murphy 14, Graves 4, Kim 4, Klochar 20

LAKE REGION

Tommy Thompson 6, Carson Moore 7, Levi Jensen 3, Nick Christensen 19, Tyler Ogren 10, Nik Speliopoulos 1, Jonas Boelter 2. FG 18-66 (27 percent), FT 9-20 (45 percent). 3-point 3-16 (19 percent). Conference: 2-1. Overall: 2-1. Next: Round Robin Tournament at Baxter Friday-Saturday.

Grand Rapids 81, Pequot Lakes 76

PEQUOT LAKES—Cody Huss scored 28 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 81-76 loss to Class 3A's eighth-ranked Grand Rapids Thunderhawks.

Pequot's Zach Sjoblad added 14 points and Adam Casanova registered 10 points.

Grand Rapids 30 51—81

Pequot Lakes 30 46—76

GRAND RAPIDS

Isaiah McLaurin, Bryce Prochazka 5, Jake Skelly 37, Stacy Washington 2, Brooks Bachmann 12, Eric Steere, Tyler Baird, Christian George 2, Nate Seelye, Jack Namyst 1, Dallas Kane, Jake Anderson 4, Blake Smith, Brock Schrom 18. FT 30-38 (79 percent).

PEQUOT LAKES

Austin Young 4, Adam Casanova 10, Nathan Traut 6, Blake Lane 4, Gage Westlund 7, Cody Huss 28, Andy Voges 3, Zach Sjoblad 14. FT 7-13 (54 percent). Overall: 0-1. Next: host Pierz 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Mora 82, Pierz 57

MORA—Matt Tautges compiled 16 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Pierz Pioneers in their 82-57 loss to the Mora Mustangs Tuesday.

Pierz's Alec Lochner amassed 13 points and seven rebounds.

Mora 24 33—57

Pierz 52 30—82

PIERZ

Peter Schommer 2, Lukas Otte 2, Thomas Funk , Johnathan Hopkins 2, Terryl Scholl 2, Matt Tautges 16, Benjamin Herold , Fred LInehan , Preston Rocheleau 9, Christopher Marshik 2, Jesse Marshik , Alec Lochner 9, Nick Scholl 13. FG 26-59 (44 percent), FT (percent). 3-point ( percent). Overall: 0-2. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Thursday.